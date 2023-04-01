20-year-old trash blogger Stanislav Bazarov got in touch after his arrest and asked for forgiveness for desecrating an icon, the channel reports. REN TV.

The repentant streamer, crying on camera, called his act terrible. Bazarov also admitted that he did not know how he should now be in society after what he had done, and that he was “not worthy of life.”

The detention of Bazarov became known on March 30. According to investigators, he filmed a video in which he desecrated the icon. Two criminal cases were brought against him for violating the right to freedom of conscience and religion and for illegal production and circulation of pornographic materials or objects.