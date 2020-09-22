Kevin Trapp wants Eintracht Frankfurt apparently still left. As the L’Equipe has learned, his advisor Pini Zahavi is now putting pressure on Stade Rennes, which are said to be in negotiations with Trapp.
After his stint at Paris-Saint Germain, Kevin Trapp returned to Frankfurt two years ago; initially on loan, after one season at a price of seven million euros. The national goalkeeper now wants to leave the unity in the direction of France.
His advisor Pini Zahavi is now apparently putting pressure on the club bosses at Stade Rennes. The French first division club apparently wants to sign Trapp as the successor to Edouard Mendy (moving to Chelsea), but should not be willing to pay Trapp’s annual salary of five million euros and wants to push the demand to three million euros.
Pini Zahavi is now said to threaten to let the deal break. Real Valladolid should also be loud image Express interest in Trapp and could put Stade Rennes under additional pressure. The transfer from Mendy to Chelsea should already be dry; a decision in Trapp poker should be made soon.
