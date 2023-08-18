Madrid. Physicists from the City College of New York showed that trapping light inside magnetic materials can dramatically improve their intrinsic properties.

The strong optical responses of magnets are important for the development of magnetic lasers and magneto-optical memory devices, as well as for emerging applications of quantum transduction.

In his new article on Nature, Menon and his team report on the properties of a layered magnet that harbors tightly bound excitons, quasiparticles with particularly strong optical interactions. Therefore, the material is capable of trapping light by itself.

optical responses

As their experiments show, the optical responses of this material to magnetic phenomena are orders of magnitude stronger than those of typical magnets.

“Since the light bounces back and forth inside the magnet, the interactions really get better,” Florian Dirnberger, lead author of the study, said in a statement.

“To give an example, when we apply an external magnetic field, the reflection of near-infrared light is altered so much that the material basically changes color. That’s a pretty strong magneto-optic response.

“Usually, light doesn’t respond as strongly to magnetism,” Menon said. “That is why technological applications based on magneto-optical effects often require the implementation of sensitive optical detection schemes.”