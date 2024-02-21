Trapper Shiva under house arrest, also investigated for brawl in San Benedetto

The investigating judge of Milan granted the house arrest for the 24 year old trapper Shivaaccused of attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and dangerous explosions. The artist with millions of followers on social media had been arrested by the State Police last October for shooting two young martial arts experts in the legs, on the evening of July 11, 2023, in Settimo Milanese.

The trapper's lawyers: “Satisfied, Shiva only defended himself”

The trapper's lawyers, the lawyers Marco Campora and Daniele Barellithey expressed great satisfaction with the judge's decision. “We are confident that in the course of the trial we will be able to demonstrate that Shiva did nothing but defend himself from the violent attacks suffered”.

Shiva also investigated for brawl in Ascoli Piceno

Shiva, at the registry office Andrea Arrigoniand also investigated from the Prosecutor's Office of Ascoli Piceno, together with five other young people, for one brawl broke out in San Benedetto del Tronto on the night of August 30th. Recently the judge of Ascoli attenuated the precautionary measure of house arrest issued against him with an obligation to stay.