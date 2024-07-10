The trapper Andrea Arrigoni, aka Shiva, was sentenced by the judges of the Milan court to six years, six months and 20 days for the crime of attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and dangerous explosions for the shooting that took place in via Cusago, in Settimo Milanese, on the evening of July 11, 2023during which two young Milanese men had been shot in the legThe prosecution had asked for 7 years for the 24-year-old who, in the abbreviated trial, had defended himself with long spontaneous statements.

“We respect the sentence, we are not happy with the result, but we are ready to attack it in the competent appeal courts” is the comment to Adnkronos of the defense, the lawyer Daniele Barelli. “The truth of the facts is slowly emerging and now the attackers are also being investigated for very serious injuries caused to Shiva making us even more convinced of our defense theses, that is, that it was a brutal attack. It is starting to be evaluated in this way and it is a significant step forward towards the recognition of the legitimacy of the defense of life” he adds.

“Andrea, who was comforted by us on this point, accepted the sentence and is certain to have justice in the subsequent degrees. We are also sorry that the serious and respectful attitude held in the trial phase was not evaluated positively, as well as the responsible statements made in the trial and which mark a drastic review of the past and of the inappropriate behaviors held. This leaves us astonished and amazed. There is so much talk of critical sense and review of the past by young people and where this is done ‘tamquam non esset’ (as if it did not exist, ed.)” concludes the lawyer.