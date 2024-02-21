The investigating judge of Milan has released and granted house arrest to Andrea Arrigoni, aka Shiva, the 24-year-old trapper arrested last October by the Milan police for the crime of attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and dangerous explosions for the shooting that took place in via Cusago, in Settimo Milanese, on the evening of 11 July, during which two young Milanese men were shot in the legs. The defense represented by lawyers Marco Campora and Daniele Barelli was satisfied.

“We are very satisfied with the investigating judge's provision. We have always accepted and respected the negative precautionary measures, even though we contested them, even more so we agree with positive changes regarding his detention status. The prison process lasted almost 4 months and was very trying for the boy, the family, the work team and all the fans. Now we hope a new phase begins, where only music can be central” comments the defense to Adnkronos. “The process will take its course and we will be ready to discuss, respecting the roles, with the prosecutor's office before the competent Court for a final decision on the merits”.

Last December the investigating judge of Ascoli Piceno had already lightened the position of the new father, transforming house arrest into an obligation to sign for the trapper investigated, together with other young people, for a fight that broke out in San Benedetto del Tronto on the night of August 30th.

Shiva arrested, the rapper allegedly shot two boys in Milan

Shiva arrested for attempted murder: “I only defended myself”

