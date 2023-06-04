They try to walk like shadows, as if they thought they were invisible, through the arcades of a street market in Sfax, the commercial capital of Tunisia. Guineans Ibrahim Galisa, 33, and his cousins ​​Mamadu, 25, and Mayette, 23, have already tried to flee by boat from that port city that has become an open-air prison for more than 10,000 sub-Saharans, trapped on their way to clandestine immigration to Europe. Mayette was a pastry chef in Guinea Conakry. “I’m not afraid to embark again for Lampedusa, here we are already dead in life”, she resigns herself after six months adrift in Sfax, 270 kilometers south of Tunis. Ibrahim, leader of the family group, has already gone to sea twice in a year and a half. “For less than 2,000 euros you can’t find someone to take you, even if I am the one who makes the boat with metal plates,” warns this mechanic-welder. Mamadu, an electrician, nods next to him as he watches a police vehicle pass by in the distance. He has been in the Arab country for almost a year. “We have to leave no matter what, there is no future in Guinea and neither is there in Tunisia,” he alleges among hundreds of black Africans who wander trying to go unnoticed in a society that openly rejects them.

There are 21,000 sub-Saharans officially registered in the Maghreb country. Up to 40,000, according to NGOs counted as Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES). Its director, Alaa Talbi, summed it up this way in the organization’s office on the central Bourguiba avenue in the capital: “Thousands of human beings are desperately struggling to escape the hell of Tunisia, where they can only return to their country of origin or risk dying.” at sea”. Or in Sfax itself. Last Tuesday, while the three Guinean cousins ​​recounted their tribulations of being uprooted, the death in the hospital of an immigrant from Benin, a man in his thirties who had been stabbed the previous week by seven Tunisians.

“The speech inciting hatred of migrants is amplified on social networks,” the Tunisian associations involved in helping sub-Saharan Africans immediately warned. “There is a before and after on February 21 of this year, when Tunisian President Kais Said delivered his xenophobic speech,” says Himma Hamad, head of immigration at the Sfax branch of the Tunisian League for Human Rights. Said, who governs by decree after dissolving Parliament two years ago, described the presence of tens of thousands of black Africans among 11 million inhabitants as a “demographic threat to Tunisia’s Arab identity.”

The smallest country in the Maghreb is now the main escape valve for the African migration drive. The 100 kilometers of coastline between Sfax and Mahdia (to the north), where almost 75% of the departures of boats are concentrated, have become a death coast for clandestine immigration to Europe. Between the months of January and April of this year, 498 deaths or disappearances have been recorded in boat wrecks in Tunisian waters, 56% of the total in the Mediterranean, despite the notable increase in naval surveillance, according to FTDES data. Most of the fatalities occurred during the month of April, with 371 dead or missing, after the “escape order” issued, according to Talbi, by the Tunisian president took effect.

“We limited ourselves to labeling the corpses in the morgue with a number. At the beginning, between April and May, we were overwhelmed”, admits Hakim Annas from the outset, clad in his director’s vest of the Tunisian Red Crescent in Sfax, assisted by just two volunteers. It uses a mobile application coordinated with the International Committee of the Red Cross to locate the relatives of shipwreck victims. “If they are not identified? A crisis committee of the Administration deals with that ”, Annas replies. “The municipality has just expanded the cemeteries,” he clarifies, “now there are enough graves. Much more is needed than last year”.

The pressure of Tunisian emigrants (a fifth of the total) and especially that of sub-Saharan Africans translates into nearly 19,000 interceptions in the first four months of 2023 ―which already represents 82% of all those in 2022― en route towards Italy, where 2,935 irregular migrants from Tunisia have arrived in the same period. “And the worst is yet to come this summer, when departures multiply,” he warns Talbi. “The Tunisians escape in traditional wooden boats, which are safer, but the sub-Saharans only have inflatable boats or unstable metal canoes that they make themselves on the beach,” details the director of the NGO.

Guardian of immigration in the Mediterranean

“In exchange for acting as a guardian of immigration in the Mediterranean, with measures based only on security, Said receives economic and political support from France and, especially, from Italy,” he argues. “This support has accelerated since the self-coup in July 2021 and with the serious economic crisis in the country for fear that instability could cause a dramatic avalanche of small boats from Tunisia. But the migratory pressure cannot be completely contained ”, he concludes.

Located half a day away from sailing with a small outboard motor, the Italian island of Lampedusa is the gateway to Europe, after Libya sealed its coasts from 2017. Tunisian Ayman Said, 30, only sells tripe lamb and some minced veal at the butcher shop he sublets on the outskirts of Sfax. Three years ago he tried to look for a better future on the other side of the sea, but the Italian security forces captured him when he was already within sight of the coast of Lampedusa. His boat sank and he had to be rescued by a rescue boat.

“In just 48 hours they returned us to Tunisia after going through a detention center in Palermo,” he recounts at the butcher’s counter. “We were a dozen. We all got on a military plane, except for a minor who remained in Sicily. They caught us because we ran out of fuel adrift. We had to flee as fast as we could after some blacks tried to board us with their zodiac to rob us”, he assures.

Irregular migrant arrivals through the central Mediterranean are on track to reach record levels this year, Frontex director Hans Leijtens has warned in statements to Reuters and France Presse agencies. “This had not been seen before,” warned the head of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, “and it does not respond to a specific event.” Followed by Guineans, Egyptians and Bangladeshis, Tunisians (one in five intercepted) constitute the largest nationality on this structural exodus route to Europe. “I got married six months ago, as soon as I collect the more than 3,000 dinars they ask for (about 1,000 euros) to cross the sea in a minimally safe boat with a sailor, I will go with my wife to Europe,” announces the butcher Ayman Said convinced. . “We are more afraid of staying in a country without a future.”

couples. Families with children. Professionals and university graduates. The profile of the Tunisian who gets on a boat (or takes a flight through Turkey and Serbia, in exchange for paying 10,000 euros to an organized network) to enter the EU is no longer just that of a young unemployed urban or a peasant in misery, confirm the associations that closely follow the migratory phenomenon in Sfax, such as Nosotros Jóvenes. “We cannot remain indifferent,” emphasizes lawyer Zakia Ben Jedir, 31, whose youth organization receives financial support from major Scandinavian NGOs. “Worst of all is the background of racism that has emerged in the city against foreigners, against Libyans and Syrians, but above all against sub-Saharan Africans,” she laments.

barricaded at home at sunset

“At seven in the evening, when night falls, my brother and I barricaded ourselves in the apartment,” reveals Guinean teacher Mohamed Comora, 33. He claims to have the papers in order after having arrived from Conakry on a flight to Tunis with a stopover in Casablanca (Morocco), but admits that his tourist visa has already expired after three months of stay. “What I have seen in Sfax against the blacks (insperses the English term into the French conversation) is terrible. It is an ignored reality. Several Tunisians robbed me with scissors and then they hit me on the head, ”he recounts at the most hidden table in a cafe, not daring to ask for even a glass of water for fear that they will refuse to serve him.

The Sfax section of the Tunisian League for Human Rights has compiled more than 60 complaints of attacks on sub-Saharan migrants after the president’s speech three months ago. “The unreported cases have to be many more,” says Hamad, head of immigration at the association. “Harassment, loss of job, expulsion from the house”, the sub-Saharan Africans are still suffering the consequences of the wave of xenophobia unleashed by Said’s words, according to him. “Sfax is a prison for them: they are exploited with wages of 30 dinars, two thirds lower than those of a Tunisian, to try to save the between 3,000 and 7,000 dinars that the boat masters demand,” concludes Hamad. “And their tragedy never ends: 90% do not make it to Europe.”

Ibrahim, Mamadu and Mayette Galisa vanish in the middle of the chaotic urban traffic of Sfax. “We want to work. We know that there is a lack of manpower in Europe. We have tried to apply for visas, but it is useless, except to lose the little money we have. They never come”, Ibrahim is indignant before saying goodbye together with his cousins ​​with a slight gesture and a final reflection: “The sea is much more dangerous, but it is the easiest way”.

