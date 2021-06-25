“Caught in the Net” is the name of a documentary from the Czech Republic. The filmmakers show how big the problem of child harassment is on the Internet.

Czech Republic – The internet holds many dangers. Child harassment is a sad part of everyday life on the internet. That this also includes adults trying to wrap children around their fingers and demanding intimate actions from them is shown by the documentary “Caught in the Net”. Two Czech filmmakers want to show how unscrupulous criminals hunt young people online. From Sunday (June 27th) the documentary will be available for a fee on the Internet. The results are terrifying and make you think. Everything you need to know is available at 24hamburg.de.

The three actresses Sabina, Anezka and Tereza pretend to be underage girls online and learn how strange men contact them and demand unimaginable things from them. The whole thing is accompanied by cameras that document what is happening. And the documentary also shows: These are not isolated cases. 24hamburg.de reveals how big the problem really is and what the filmmakers were able to achieve with their documentation.