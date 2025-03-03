– But let’s see, Lord, you, as an agent of order, Can’t you organize this chaos a bit?

– Impossible, gentleman. Look, They have already tried to hit me twice.

The question was asked by a medium -sized man visibly annoying and the answer was from a civil guard, the only one who, along with another partner, would see the drivers of the 500 cars that the night of this Sunday They remained trapped in the A-2 to Madrid for more than five hours as a result of the intense snowfall that the province of Soria registered.

It snows violently, with flakes that look like huge pinches of a cotton of sugar, and the information is void. Not even the agents, overwhelmed, are able to confirm whether those affected will have to spend the night there or not. “You have to wait for meteorology to improve. Every time we resume traffic, three accidents occur,” says one. The other, angry, begins to abrive a driver. “I’m here wetting for you!“, shouts.

Individualism only contributes more chaos to chaos: they take off the operators ask the trapped people to open a path to pass the truck. Most do it, but, once clear, The most selfish take the opportunity to advance positions.

There are insults and there are moments of tension, but the attention is deviated from the discussion between two drivers in the middle of the highway, completely snow A young man walking to his dog appears. The animal, a labrador, urine and defect, and the contrast between the human brawl and the call of the canine nature gives for the occasional laugh in a situation that was losing grace as the minutes passed.

There is everything: a man laments because he had read in the morning that several communities were going to be on snow alert and, despite that, he had not been foresee and had undertaken the trip too late. Another replies that yes, but that “Where are the authorities if they already knew that this was going to happen“And on the left, a young man who says he does not return to the Pyrenees in his” fucking life “while his girlfriend records him without being able to contain the laughter is lowered from a black SUV.

An emergency evacuation

The drivers have been not one centimeter for two hours. Around a vehicle, a noise is formed. There are those who take their hands to their heads and mouth; Others, with crossed arms, release a “what horror” and “what bad luck.”

In the back of the car there are A girl who screams in pain while her mother tries to reassure her. The father explains the situation: the little girl, about ten years old, He had broken skiing the warm and fibula skiing in the morning. The doctor who attended them in Viella, in the Arán Valley, told them that he could not operate it there and that it was best to take her to the hospital in a big city.

Parents decide to undertake the march to Madrid, where they live, to enter it at the La Paz hospital, but they find this chaos caused by snow. The Civil Guard that a few hours ago said they had tried to attack twice has appeared in the place, about 10 kilometers from Medinaceli, not to organize a traffic totally out of control, but To get the little girl from there and take it quickly to a health center in Zaragoza.

The perspectives are not flattering: parents have spoken by phone with the doctor who attended her daughter in Viella and, if she spends a lot of time, the injury can originate her An important thrombus in the leg. Among four people they take it out of the vehicle, without the breeding of screaming in pain while a woman turns around, she takes her hands in the eye and says: “I can’t see it, I can’t see it.” The scene suggestsTros children, who cry anguished and that do not respond to the words of calm of adults.





The four men manage to introduce it into the Civil Guard car, parked in the A-2 in the Zaragoza sense, after crossing a median in which the snow is almost completely covered by the boots. The mother takes a small suitcase from her vehicle and goes with her daughter. The father still has three hours trapped on the highwaycut over 45 kilometers.

Solidarity among those affected

Trucks and lack of snowy chains They stand in the main problem. There are crossed cars, whose conductors are unable to control before an increasingly frozen road. A BMW tries to advance a few centimeters, but its wheels skate and end up colliding very slightly against a truck that hinders a lane and a half.

Not everything is individualism. Two 30 -year -old girls, Álvaro and FernandoThey get off their car to try to help their driver. Among the three they put the chains and get Two large pieces of cardboard that place in front of the rear wheels. Another person joins them and, while the owner of the vehicle accelerates, push to help him advance. They get it and those who witness the act applaud. They have managed to uncover part of a lane and, although hard, the rest of the cars can already advance several meters.

At four hours of retention to snow. The thermometers mark the same temperature (0 ºC), but nature, always capricious, decides that it is time to rain. The snow begins to get rid of and acquires a barroso appearance. That blessed rain is celebrated, but it is also feared that, if the circulation does not resume soon, the temperature goes down well to snow again or the road will definitely become a skating track.

Suddenly, one car advances, and another, and another one there. For the first time in five hours, the speedometer exceeds 20 kilometers per hour. A QUITANIEVES TRUCK has managed to access later one of the lanes and all vehicles follow it diligently as if a Safety Car It was.

The shoulder is full of trucks and other unemployed cars whose drivers have given up and have resigned themselves to spend the night there. Others, reckless, They stop when the road begins to recover its jet color to remove the covers or chains and be able to circulate at a normal speed.

Luckily, there are no injuries, the injured girl has been successfully taken to the hospital, but when you get home After almost 12 hours of travel And more than five caught in a storm, the question is whether the young man who said he did not return to the Pyrenees in his “fucking life” while his girlfriend recorded him and laughed at him was not right.