The girl’s face appears as soon as she opens the door amidst the harsh lighting that reaches the landing from the stair window. Her gaze fixed from bottom to top on the visit is a low-angle shot that barely lasts a few seconds. It is the time when her grandmother, her quick shield, puts the little girl safely in a room. Ludmila, 64, holds the doorknob so that five-year-old Polina is not present while she talks to the reporter. The woman tries to prevent the little girl from remembering the stab wound that the war inflicted on them on September 25.

Vadim Potovski, 38, and his wife, Yelena Dichenko, 37, were tired of living in constant danger. His town, Kupiansk-Uzlovi, to the east of the Kharkov region, was in those days the razor’s edge, an ownerless area where the armies of Ukraine and Russia fought. They then decided to flee to a safe zone with their only daughter. But hell in the form of shooting surprised them shortly after setting out on the road as members of a caravan of seven vehicles. Polina was saved from her thanks to the fact that her parents protected her from her by acting as a parapet before they were killed, according to the testimonies of several people who have heard the story of her minor.

In addition to Vadim and Yelena, another 24 civilians, 13 of them minors, died in the attack, according to data from the Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation by the kyiv authorities, which has had the collaboration of specialists from France, points to Russian troops as responsible.

EL PAÍS has approached the new life of Polina and two other minors who have been orphaned after two of the largest massacres of civilians in the current Russian invasion of Ukraine. The most complicated situation is “when children are left without family support, if they do not have the protective figure of the father or the mother it is very hard,” acknowledges Lena Rozvadovska, director of the organization Voices of Children (Children’s voices). Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the state authorities have implemented the program for the reception and defense of the rights of children. The boy is not alone with the support of UNICEF.

There are no specific data on minors who have been orphaned during the war, but some 67,000 were outside the protection of their parents or have lost one of their parents as of September 30, according to the Minister of Social Affairs, Oksana Zholnovich. Of the 6.5 million Ukrainians who are internally displaced, 1.2 million are children for whom the war is being especially hard, denounces the United Nations. From February 24, the first day of the Russian invasion, to December 11, 6,755 civilians have died, of whom 424 are minors, according to the UN. The main objective is that those who lose their father or mother -or both, as is the case with Polina- remain under the umbrella of direct relatives.

Polina, 5, with her grandmother Ludmila, with whom she lives after the death of her parents in an attack while trying to escape the war in Kharkiv at the end of September Igor Zakharenko

“The next day he told me ‘Grandma, let’s not talk about it.’ And the grandmother Ludmila, who welcomed Polina days after the incident, tries to obey and isolates her from the reporter. One of the problems in her daily life now is the physical and mental proximity to the cursed scene of the attack. There, in Kupiansk-Uzlovi, where Polina and her parents lived and where the fighting is still felt in the background, is where they are now trying to remake her existence. They live in the house of her great-grandmother, an 84-year-old woman who cannot walk. Ludmila has settled in that apartment to try to deal with her mother and her granddaughter.

“It is key that the girl has psychological support in the space in which she is,” defends Ricardo Angora, psychiatrist and coordinator of mental health in emergencies at Médicos del Mundo. Generally, a five-year-old girl has not assimilated that death is something permanent and they may think that her parents are going to return, explains this specialist. “But in this case, she has seen that they are dead and that is a very intense trauma,” “an experience that will accompany her throughout her life,” says Angora. Therefore, the minor needs attention.

“They had a good standard of living,” says Ludmila, who is the paternal grandmother. She describes Polina as a smart and mature girl who liked to draw and go to dance class. “We have not celebrated a funeral. the bodies burned [durante el ataque]. The Red Cross brought Polina to me and I don’t know anything about the corpses, ”she details, her face contorted as she continues to hold the doorknob that separates her from the little girl.

The traumatic loss of the protective figures that parents represent will make Polina live with “fear and anxiety” in the midst of defenselessness, continues the Médicos del Mundo specialist, on a mission in Ukraine during the current conflict. Being with her grandmother is good because she is someone close to her who can develop the substitute role of a protective figure, but, at the same time, it can be a burden when the minor is able to accept what happened because it is very easy for Polina to perceive the anguish that seizes Ludmila, adds Angora.

“If they were willing, I personally would wholeheartedly adopt her and try to be the family she will never have,” laments Tamara Demuria, an employee of the NGO Corus, living in the United States, after visiting the girl to bring her humanitarian aid and meet your current situation. But it is a one-time visit, as she Demuria acknowledges that no organization is doing continuous monitoring of the case. Ludmila affirms that her intention is to raise her granddaughter herself.

The woman expresses herself between whispers and tears next to the kitchen entrance, where a makeshift clothesline waits for some of her granddaughter’s clothes to dry. As much as he lowers his tone when speaking, the conversation is heard. Everything happens in a warm environment because the gas flows on this November afternoon. The darkness due to the lack of light imposes, however, a gloomy atmosphere in this Soviet apartment with narrow and stale rooms. In the background the hum of Ukrainian artillery firing at Russian positions rumbles. But there is another warning closer, the great-grandmother’s calls for attention from another room. Ludmila’s pain multiplies when she realizes that her care must now be divided between her mother, 84 years old and handicapped, and her granddaughter, five and orphaned.

Psychological attention

“We knew that sooner or later this could happen,” says the director of the organization, referring to the chaos and family pain caused by the Russian invasion. Voices of Children, Lena Rozvadovska. From having less than 20 workers, it has gone to 90 in these months, of which more than 60 are psychologists. From working only in the east, they have extended their tentacles to half a dozen regions of the country thanks to increased funding, which now comes mostly from abroad. This NGO was born in 2019 on the seed planted by a group of volunteers to assist minors when the war broke out in eastern Ukraine eight years ago. Rozvadovska lived there for five years, after having carried out her work in the state institution of the Ombudsman for Minors.

Now they claim the NGO throughout the national territory. With the experience gained, just five days after the Kremlin troops entered on February 24, they managed to open a psychological care telephone line for families. The head of Voices of Children points out during an interview in her office that they do not have a specific program for orphaned children. In general, they understand the minor as a victim in the midst of the armed conflict and deploy humanitarian aid, evacuation, rebuilding and restoration of homes, support for the disabled or psychological care around them. Rozvadovska is aware that the damage suffered by these families will disappear with the end of hostilities on the battlefront. “This will take years and years and years.”

This is the case of the sisters Yulia, 9, and Katia, 13, who lost their mother in the Russian bombardment of the Kramatorsk train station, which left 59 fatalities on April 8. Marina Iorgu, 39, was waiting for a train that day with her two daughters and her twin sister, Olga. How hundreds of people were going to be evacuated from that troubled Donetsk region to the west of the country. When the missile hit, Olga and Yulia were inside the building. Marina died on the platform and Katia was injured. More than eight months later, the girl has already undergone five operations to try to recover her left leg. “Yulia is happier, but Katia is having a terrible time,” describes Nina Lialko, the 65-year-old grandmother, in the new family residence in the country’s capital.

A watercolor on an easel presides over one of the two rooms of a humble apartment on the 11th floor of a 27-story tower that stands on the left bank of the Dnieper River as it passes through kyiv. On the cardboard, a chalet appears under the sun, with a pool, garden and a swing. “It is the house that Katia dreams of when the war is over,” Nina sighs. The woman has worked as an English teacher until the attack on the station has pushed her into retirement. “We lived so well…” she longingly recalls her town, Druzhkivka, outside Kramatorsk, where Marina was buried. The two sisters lived in that town in adjoining houses and worked in the same candy factory. Her mother also describes twin lives, more if possible since the breakdown of Marina’s marriage.

The girls’ father has not taken responsibility for them, the grandmother says with some relief, because they feared that she could claim them after the mother’s death. “But he neither went to the funeral nor has he done anything to see them. Nor for paying what corresponds to him as a father ”, adds Nina. Lena Rozvadovska believes that it is better for girls to be able to continue their lives with someone close to them than to enter an orphanage.

Thanks to the popular support networks woven in the shadow of the war, the family has received the necessary money to pay the rent for the apartment in kyiv, which with expenses amounts to 10,000 grivnas a month (about 250 euros). Katia is these days admitted to the largest pediatric hospital in the country, the Ohmatdyt. They are treating her there thanks to the NGO Voices of Children. Nina is constantly grateful for the help they receive, both financially and psychologically, although she affirms that it is difficult for the girls to receive care to overcome their grief. She especially highlights the care that her granddaughter Katia receives from her at the hospital. “We have not had to pay anything at all.”

Olga takes advantage of the fact that Yulia has gone to karate class and shows on her mobile the photo she took of Marina next to the tracks shortly before the attack. She then slides her finger a few times on the screen and points to another image in which the corpses are piled up. “There she is,” she says. She still hasn’t quite accepted that she, in addition to being an aunt, has become a kind of mother to her nieces. “They have known me closely since they were born, we are very close. But without Marina, everything is very difficult, ”says Olga under the watchful eye of her mother. “Everything revolves around the absence of my daughter. She was a great mother. She desperately loved her daughters.”

