Alejandro remembers how the “fear professionals” caught him in that emotion. They had already tried to extort him by phone. He always hung up. This time a series of personal circumstances managed to keep him on the call. Then, by video, armed men, supposedly from the Tepito Cartel, showed him that he had not “made a mistake” by paying them 50,000 pesos (2,800 dollars, at the current exchange rate) and asked him for more money. In the end, it was all a lie, but Alejandro only found out after reporting it. He dared to do it, since extortion is the crime with the most black figures in Mexico, that is, with the most presence without it appearing in any statistics. In the first six months of this year, 5,503 cases of extortion have been registered, 100 more than last year in the same period. But almost the same number as during all of 2018, when Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office as president. The president has admitted that this is his “unfinished business.”

In Alejandro’s mind – his fictitious name to protect his identity – the breeding ground for extortion had always been there. The constant “climate of panic” that a country in which more than 30,000 people were murdered last year is experiencing.

The day before the fateful call, Alejandro had renegotiated the rent on a premises owned by his mother in Mexico City. The meeting had gone “a bit strange,” which made him suspicious when they contacted him for extortion. “I answer a lot of unknown phones for work. At first they asked for me and they put me through to an engineer who wanted to talk to me,” Alejandro explains. Two minutes into the conversation, one sentence left him frozen. “We are from the Tepito Cartel and we already found you,” said the criminals on the other end of the line.

He thought they were the ones from the previous day’s income tax. That was a coincidence. What wasn’t was the amount of information the extortionists handled. They sent him the real-time location outside his company’s tax address, told him that a neighboring business that hadn’t paid suffered the consequences, and they knew of the existence of some contracts that Alejandro himself had signed (he later realized that with a simple Google search they could be found). “That made me follow him a little more.” [en la llamada]”They are coincidences that make you fall, mixed with a climate of fear,” the man explains calmly two years after what happened.

Fear also gripped Daniela Osorio. They contacted her on her home phone and then cut her off by calling her on her personal cell phone as well. That way she couldn’t contact her father, who the criminals supposedly had “detained.” “Speaking to you as a citizen, not as an investigator, the fear you experience because of what they are telling you is enormous,” explains the data expert from the Public Policy area of ​​the Organization Mexico United Against Crime.

Telephone extortion, like the one Alejandro and Osorio suffered, accounted for 9 out of 10 reports of this crime last year, according to the National Survey of Victimization and Perception of Public Safety (ENVIPE). The 10,946 reports that occurred last year were nothing compared to the black figure of extortion. The ENVIPE makes it clear that 97% of these crimes are not reported or the complaints never reach the courts. “The extortion for which we have the most data is telephone extortion, but specifically, in the Mexican context, the most common would be protection money and protection payments,” explains Osorio. It is more difficult to report when threats are made in person. Another factor for not going to report the crime is trust in the authorities, in a country where impunity is 96.3%, according to the analysis center México Evalúa.

Alejandro didn’t think about calling the police while they were extorting him. “Don’t ever hang up,” the criminals told him. The victim offered them 5,000 pesos to forget about him. Meanwhile, the extortionists kept extracting information from him little by little. They asked him if he had a car and he said yes. “Do you think your life is worth the tires on your car?” they responded threateningly.

They asked him for 50,000 pesos. Based on the information they had, Alejandro thought he had no choice but to pay. While he was on his way to the bank, he crossed a street and a family passed by. A child was crying. They asked him if he was his son. “They started talking to me about values, about life,” recalls Alejandro, who explained to the criminals that he was not his child. On the other end of the phone they wanted all the information they could get.

He arrived at the bank and hung up. He deposited the money into the account number they had asked for, took a photo of the receipt and then took another of the torn receipt. Alejandro wrote down the name and the account number. It was key to later having evidence in the trial. As he walked out of the bank, the criminals made him a video call in which there were five armed men. “It’s us. You made a good decision. Nothing more. pa “You get to know us,” Alejandro remembers them telling him. According to ENVIPE, 7% of victims of telephone extortion pay.

He was immediately put through to “the boss.” “My boys told me that you offered them only 5,000 pesos. And that you deposited 50,000 pesos, when the minimum is 100,000 pesos,” the alleged ringleader told Alejandro. “Well, yes, but now I have to add them to my account so I can make the transfer,” the victim replied. Alejandro went to an Internet café and from there began the process to transfer more money to the criminals.

While Alejandro was waiting for the bank to complete the paperwork, he decided to contact a friend from the capital police via WhatsApp. He ordered him to hang up immediately, which was the main recommendation of the authorities. That was when the call of more than two and a half hours ended.

The next thing Alejandro did was delete his social media and go sleep at his girlfriend’s house. He didn’t want to be at his girlfriend’s house in case the extortionists knew where he lived. For a week his phone didn’t stop ringing until he changed his number. Seven days after the extortion, and thanks to the trust his police friend gave him, he dared to file a complaint. In the first six months of this year, 5,503 people have gone to the authorities to report extortion. The State of Mexico is the Mexican entity with the most records of this crime, with 33% of the federal total.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador warned that this was the only crime in which he had not been able to “achieve a decrease” and that it was his “unfinished business.” In 2018, when he began his term, there were 6,895 reports of extortion. From that year until 2023, the number rose by 53%. “I am curious about this statement by the president, because in 2023 there was a 1% decrease in crime.” [respecto a 2022] And the current Administration is taking advantage of these small decreases to pat itself on the back,” he added.

The data on complaints is an illusion. “If the unreported figure is 97.4%, we cannot specify how many people were victims of this crime in Mexico,” explains researcher Osorio. The expert explains that there should be more exhaustive research into the crime in Mexico. “Unfortunately, the existing official sources do not provide disaggregated information on the different types and modalities of extortion,” explains Osorio.

The limited data leads Osorio to present three hypotheses as to why extortion complaints have increased in the last six years. It could be that more people are filing complaints after being extorted. “The Administration would be interested in knowing this data, because then it does not necessarily mean that the crime is increasing,” explains the researcher. “The other option would be that unfortunately the crime is on the rise,” she adds. The other conjecture, according to her, is that the people in charge of the justice process are doing their job better and better. “We can translate this into the fact that there is more confidence in the authorities, which can help to increase the number of complaints,” concludes Osorio.

Alejandro’s process after reporting was “tiring and re-victimizing.” The document he presented to the authorities was anonymous, but he had to provide details such as his home address, where he received notifications from the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office about the progress of the investigations and court summons. “The trauma was reactivated. All of that made me feel like I had exposed myself more,” he recalls.

From the time Alejandro received the call until the trial, which he could not attend because he was out of town, a year passed. During that time, the person who appeared on the account number where the victim deposited the money was in preventive detention. “There was someone who was put in jail, and it is an ugly feeling, because you know it was because you reported it. You don’t know if that person was in collusion or not. They explained to me that many times the extortionists ask a friend or a neighbor for their account number, saying that they are going to deposit money, and people innocently give the account number,” argues Alejandro, who spoke to between five and six people on the call in which he was extorted.

The victim no longer answers any unknown calls, is careful about the information he shares on social media and does not judge the people to whom it happens. He thought he would never fall for extortion: “You feel that there are very vulnerable people, very disconnected, like older adults, and it is horrible. Or people who are in a moment of weakness, with circumstances that make them fall. Everything is built on fear and vulnerability, and the vulnerability is hurt and the fear is magnified.”

Through the Safety Line and the Trust Chat, 55 5533 5533The Citizen Council offers legal and emotional advice 24/7, free, confidential and throughout the country, and through the No+Extorsiones app, for IOS and Android, helps block more than 233 thousand phones related to this crime. You can visit their website here.

