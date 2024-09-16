The ultimate consequences of the arrival of Josep Lluís Trapero, 58, in the political direction of the Mossos will take time to be noticed. But the expectations of some were so high that their “illusion” has turned into “disillusionment”. “They have not dared to bet on change,” lament the leaders of the force, who expected a deep police restructuring. The other side of the coin is suffered by those who fear that “reprisals” will come, sooner or later, in an organization accustomed to vendettas. Meanwhile, the intermediate level accuses the “tiredness” of having to “start over”.

Trapero knows the Mossos d’Esquadra inside and out. With 34 years in their ranks, he has walked the streets as an agent, the police stations as an intermediate command and the offices and courtyard of Egara, their headquarters, as a major. After operationally directing the Catalan police in two periods (2013-2017 and 2020-2021), he is now changing the uniform for the political suit, with the directive of the socialists of “not humiliating or purging anyone”. Of carrying out some changes in a deferred manner – “two or three months in advance”, indicate various police sources – without it being too noticeable. So far, only Commissioner Eduard Sallent and his second, Rosa Bosch, have been dismissed.

The middle ranks see the new stage as a battle always fought by the same people. “Anything is better than before,” say police sources, who celebrate the fact that a technical profile has been chosen for the police leadership. “But is it really no one else? Does it have to be Trapero?” they complain. “It’s a trip back in time to 2017,” agree other executive commanders, with the feeling that the top of the Mossos is a “cake that is shared between two or three.” “An organization that aims to be modern cannot always be led by the same people,” they add. Since 2017, the Catalan police have had eight chiefs: Trapero twice, Sallent twice, and small transitional interregnums.

One of these interregnums was at the hands of Miquel Esquius, 61, who headed the Mossos d’Esquadra for 11 months and who has now been reappointed chief commissioner. “He is on the verge of retirement,” complain some of the commanders, disappointed by the choice. They see him as a puppet of Trapero, who will not reproach him for meddling in purely operational matters, outside the director’s control. “Trapero is the same as before, but in a suit,” they add, regarding the Major’s will to command. “Esquius is a calm person, against vendettas and cutting off heads,” praise other police commanders, regarding the new chief commissioner’s role as a peacemaker.

At lower levels, the change in the police and political leadership of the Department of the Interior is a pain in the ass. “Every time they change the chief, everything changes. And that is tiring, because it means starting all over again, and throwing out a lot of projects to which we had dedicated hours and hours,” they complain. “They come and start changing some basic protocols, and that drives people crazy,” admit sources from the police leadership. Among the critics, they believe that the solution is to do away with “the families” that have historically structured a small police force like the Mossos d’Esquadra, and make way for other leaders.

“It is true that for some time now two families have been created around two candidates who have fought over the leadership of the force: Sallent and Trapero,” analyses a high-ranking officer of the Mossos, who defines himself as non-aligned. This, he reasons, leads to them surrounding themselves with people “who are marked”, and who are appointed and dismissed due to “affinity”. But, despite this, he welcomes Trapero’s arrival for his “rigour”: “The situation of disenchantment, lack of motivation and disaffection that had been reached had hit rock bottom, and needed a change.” He is also convinced that there will be more changes in the police structure. “Unfortunately, we are already used to it, and people have fun making predictions about where one and the other will go,” he says.

“We have always been used as an instrument. The body has been used politically, and the technical part has been used in the wake,” say police sources close to the current leadership, regarding the lack of a “continuity” project, in which it does not matter who is in charge of the Mossos operationally so that it can continue. “Trapero is technical criteria, rigor and command,” they argue, and they consider that with him a work plan “in the medium and long term” will be established. But that, they indicate, requires time. Sources from the current leadership assure that “cutting off heads is useless,” that one must listen to the “needs and preferences” in order to then decide.

They add that the ultimate key to the new stage is the foundation of the force: “Changes from below. That the street teams feel a necessary evolution and become empowered.” Moving away from “effective measures that distance the command structure from the operational one.” But the rank-and-file officers consulted feel that battle is very far away: “People don’t care who they put in charge. It is seen as personal issues, nothing more,” police sources assure.

The other big question is whether Trapero will be able to adapt to his new role as police chief, who must promote measures with the political stamp of the Department of the Interior, headed by Núria Parlon. “He is a technician with the profile that the PSC needs, but he has already shown that he is not submissive and that he does not betray his values,” say police commanders. “I don’t know if he will last long when they want to force him to do something he does not believe in…”, they add. In addition, they emphasize, “he is not afraid of losing his job because he is still older.”

Uncertainty in research One of the police stations that is experiencing the most uncertainty regarding the changes in the leadership of the Mossos d’Esquadra is the investigation department. Not because the new director, Josep Lluís Trapero, intends to carry out a massacre within its ranks, but because of the place he can reserve for the superintendent Toni Rodríguez, purged by the previous management, and considered one of his faithful squires. Rodríguez was the top investigation chief and was dismissed and exiled to Rubí as head of the police station. “He deserves reinstatement and it is necessary, but if he returns, that implies changes,” say the police station’s commanders. Rodríguez was responsible for investigations into corruption against the former speaker of the Parliament Laura Borràs or against the head of the Department of the Interior Miquel Buch for the escort in Belgium of Carles Puigdemont. Both were convicted for this. So far, Rodríguez remains in Rubí, without having been assigned a new post.

