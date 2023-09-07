Trapani, there is no respite for feminicides: he kills the ex with a pistol then takes his own life

Yet another femicide in Italy within a few days. This time it’s a murder-suicide occurred in the Trapani area. The victim is Marisa Leo, 39 years old, killed by her ex partner Angelo Reina, 42 years old. The couple had a young daughter. According to a first reconstruction, the man would attract the womanwho was marketing and communication manager of the Colomba Bianca winery in Mazara del Vallo, in the country sidein the Ferla district, between Marsala and Mazara del Vallo, for a “clarifier” meeting. Here he fired at least three shots at her. Then he fled in Castellammare del Golfo and a pistol shot was fired while on the viaduct. Investigate the Mobile Squad of the Trapani Police Headquarters.

Trapani, Cisl: “Another feminicide, we are in a state of emergency”

He intervened on the case Leonard La Piana general secretary Cisl Palermo Trapani and Delia Altavilla Head of coordination Women Cisl Palermo Trapani: “We are really in state of emergencyviolence against women inside and outside the home seems to spread in a shocking way in our cities, we need to build a united front against these phenomena, create adequate policies that allow victims to get out of the nightmaresupport more i anti-violence centerswhich often take the place of institutions in supporting this process of liberation and it is necessary to carry out serious prevention through recovery and rehabilitation centers that act on men”.

“We are close to the family of yet another victim – they add – Among the very serious acts of violence that emerged in Palermo, who confirm that often evil is hidden within the home and those who confirmed how much prevarication is rampant among young people and abuse without the slightest restraintit seems clear that the issue of combating violence must become a priority of the institutions, of the social world, of the schools where a large part of the conscience of future generations is formed”.

