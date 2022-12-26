There would be the passionate reasons behind the murder of Maria Amatuzzo, a 29-year-old from Trapani killed on December 24 with 12 stab wounds in the abdomen: her husband Ernesto Favara, 63, who was blocked and disarmed by the agents while still wandering near his own house, inflicted them on her house brandishing the murder weapon.

According to what was reconstructed by the carabinieri of the Castelvetrano Company, he would have committed the murder yesterday afternoon inside the house in the seaside village of Marinella di Selinunte.

Attempts to revive the woman were useless, the injuries sustained were too serious. An autopsy will be ordered on her body in the next few days. Favara is in the Trapani prison at the disposal of the judicial authorities, awaiting the hearing to validate the arrest.

For now, he has refused to answer investigators’ questions. He worked as a fisherman. “One of the historic fishermen of the Selinunte navy, he exercised the activity for decades, but in recent times we have seen him a few times, he very rarely participated in our activities”, recalls Giacomo Russo, president of the “Sacred Heart of Mary” Committee which in the village brings together the fishermen devoted to the Madonna.

“Since he retired, Ernesto hadn’t gone out on a boat anymore, he had bought a three-wheeler and sold fish in the village, choosing strategic points where he stopped for customers. His wife worked with him.”

The relationship between the two was stormy: they had separated several times, their children had been entrusted to a community. “We will try to understand what was the matrix that had the tragedy that took place as an epilogue,” said the lawyer Margherita Barraco, who defends Favara. “We will try to understand if the crime with a passionate background can be excluded or if everything arose from the sad story linked to the children taken away from the couple. However, the gravity of the gesture remains.