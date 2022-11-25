Trapani, brutal attack in the historic center: woman beaten and abandoned in a pool of blood

A brutal attack in the historic center. Last night, a 44-year-old woman was shot several times as she sat on a bench at the walls of Tramontana in Trapani. A passerby found her, slumped to the ground and bleeding, who alerted 118. The hospital doctors

Sant’Antonio Abate, who considered the injuries sustained compatible with sexual violence, visited her and subjected her to the anti-rape kit.

Police are currently cautious about the possibility of sexual assault. According to the investigators, reports La Repubblica, the injuries could also be the result of the assault alone. The mobile is also examining the images of the video surveillance cameras, which frame the place of the attack, which took place around 4 in the morning. The stretch of road where the blood-stained bench is located has been cordoned off, to allow the forensic police to detect any trace of the attacker. The victim, a homeless native of Eastern Europe, has already been assisted in the past for psychiatric problems.

“On the international day for the elimination of violence against women, our city is shocked by a very serious news story which, unfortunately, refers precisely to atrocious violence against a woman”, said the mayor of Trapani James Tranchida. “Trapani rebels and repudiates, expressing outrage and condemnation, for the heinous action perpetrated against an innocent woman. We hope that the police forces, who are investigating, will ascertain what happened as soon as possible, bringing the culprit to justice”.