Trap auditions for young actresses, asked for 9 years for the fake director Claudio Marini

He would have attempted to rape 12 aspiring actresses under the guise of auditions. For this reason, the Rome prosecutor’s office has asked for 9 years in prison for the self-styled director Claudio Marini. The investigation, which concerns 4 alleged violence in Milan and 8 in Rome, could finally lead to a trial after the postponements of the last few months. The 50-year-old from Ciociaro is also challenged for a thirteenth episode, however the subject of another proceeding.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Marini promised the actresses roles in films called “Bitter Honey”, “A Dangerous Game”, “The Power of Love”, which were never made, and then lured them into the house, where he attempted to rape them. Last January the man, known in Ciociaria for directing various song fairs, was released again due to the expiry of the terms. He had been arrested in 2020 following the complaint of the aspiring actresses, all under the age of twenty at the time of the events that took place between October 2019 and July 2020.

According to the deeds, Marini’s modus operandi first involved an invitation to a place, such as a bar, to audition. Then, “after playing with the victim inside the club,” he invited the girls home to rehearse another scene. Here, according to one of her allegations, he “made her upper body naked, kissed her on the mouth, hugged her and fondled her breasts.” All the girls then managed to break free and flee, denouncing the 50-year-old.