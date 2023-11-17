Tertuliana Lustosa gave a presentation at the State University of Southwest Bahia on the table in the classroom

Singer Tertuliana Lustosa, from the artistic group “A Travestis”, performed an erotic dance on a classroom table at UESB (Universidade Estadual do Sudoeste da Bahia), in Vitória da Conquista.

The performance was carried out during the seminar “Undoing gender: conferences, round tables, thematic symposiums, artistic exhibitions and much more”, held from November 10th to 14th.

In a video circulating on social media, Lustosa appears dancing to music with a funk rhythm and adult lyrics. “Ask the maloca to punch you in the ribs. It’s just a joke, tell the father ‘hurt her’. Call the transvestites, who will drool, call Elipe, who will drool. Come on, try this new prize for your big butt. Stop in position, shake your tail. Punch, punch, punch, in the fagot’s ribs”says the song.

Watch (56s):

After being criticized, the singer used her social media to defend the dance. “I presented the song, which is my biggest hit. This sparked a revolt from internet conservatives.”said Tertuliana, in reference to the song “Murro Na Costela do Viado”, written by her.

“Why can’t music and dance also educate us? I was there in front of a series of adults. Everyone at the university. The people still sang with me”he declared.

“May all this heated discussion open doors to new possibilities of pedagogical methodologies, where we can dance and perform actions of pleasure as an effective way of learning. Learning doesn’t have to hurt and our bodies aren’t prohibited.”wrote the singer on social media.

Watch (4min7s):

O Power360 contacted UESB by email to ask about the performance of the singer Tertuliana. Until the publication of this text, there was no response. The space remains open for demonstrations.

“EROTIC DANCE” AT THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH

In early October, an event promoted by the Ministry of Health also featured an erotic dance performance. A video of the moment was recorded during the 1st Health Promotion Mobilization Meeting in Brazil, held in Brasília, from October 4th to 6th, 2023.

In the images, a woman appears performing a performance known as voguing (a dance style that emerged in ballroom culture, a movement created by black and LGBTQIA+ people in the United States in the 1960s).

In note (complete – 40kB), the Ministry of Health regretted the “isolated episode”. She stated that he “it does not reflect the secretariat’s policy or the purposes of the debate on health promotion held at the meeting, and which will adopt measures to ensure that it does not happen again”.

Watch (54s):