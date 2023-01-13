The Ferrari 312 T is considered together with its derivatives the best creature ever conceived by Mauro Forghieri. The judgment is not exclusively the result of the palmares, in which the 1975, 1977 and 1979 world championships stand out as well as the four constructors’ titles of ’75,’76,’77 and ’79, but rather reflects what was the opinion of the engineer himself Modena. Whole volumes could be written on the T-series reds, talking, for example, about the inclination of the front internal suspensions or the famous flat twelve-cylinder. In fact, the Cavallino continued to use the three-litre 180° 12-cylinder, already used in Maranello starting from the 312B due to its extremely reduced height, which lowered its center of gravity and cleaned up the external aerodynamics. It was Mauro Forghieri himself who understood its potential in the racing field, recovering the project of a flat engine commissioned by the defunct Franklin aeronautical company, which in the initial intentions was supposed to find space inside the wing of an airplane.

However, if the flat V12 of the 312 Formula 1 has gained widespread popularity, over the years another great innovation of the late Ferrari technical director has remained slightly in the dark. This is the gearbox in a transverse position, to which we owe the letter T that distinguishes the red rainbows of the second half of the 1970s. Thanks to Forghieri’s intuition, Ferrari was the first Formula 1 team to rotate the gearbox to the rear, which passed from a long, longitudinal orientation to a transversal one, i.e. towards the width of the machine. The engineer from Modena wanted to go in search of a better distribution of masses, shifting the weight towards the front axle, with the aim above all of giving the car a lower moment of inertia in yaw. In fact, according to one of the basic principles of physics, with the same steering force exerted by the wheels, the car will respond to the steering and change direction the faster the more the masses are centralised. In summary, by reducing the distance between the gearbox and the center of mass of the entire car, Ferrari would have benefited from greater responsiveness when entering corners and when changing direction in general.

However, the potential of a transverse gearbox was not immediately realized by his closest colleagues. Giampaolo Dallara remembers that period like this: “I remember when he made the first transversal change, with the aim of reducing the moment of inertia of the car and also giving greater aerodynamic freedom to the rear. I thought: ‘This time Mauro has remained in it, whoever makes him do it, there is also a greater bevel gear and something is lost in performance’. Many had a similar opinion to mine. After four years, however, all cars had a transverse gearbox as he had first done. It was one of the many incredible innovations that Mauro developed”. The transversal gearbox was not easy to implement for many reasons, above all to reconceive the coupling between engine, gearbox and differential, losing some engine horsepower due to the greater friction between the gears. The entire rear end also had to be redesigned, including the geometry of the rear suspension which had its attachment points right around the structure surrounding the gearbox. Even on that occasion, however, Enzo Ferrari left the Modenese engineer carte blanche, as he already did when Forghieri in the previous decade proposed to Drake to move the engine from the front to the rear.“My father said nothing, he approved: ‘You do, if it goes well I tell you bravo’”, says Piero Ferrari. “But he was like that, he wanted people to be free to prove they were right and that their ideas were right. But if they were wrong, he didn’t let it get away with it. It’s not that he didn’t approve from the start, no one could have complained that Ferrari didn’t allow them freedom to express their ideas, because my father let them do it”.

The track proved Forghieri right, with the Ferrari 312 T benefiting from the greater promptness of response when cornering given by the transversal gearbox. However, as always happens, what makes a car competitive is not a single solution, but its integration within a project with an overall vision, conceived to work organically in a certain way. It so happened that, with the subsequent advent of ground effect aerodynamics, the reduced height of the flat 12 cylinder, the rear suspension and the transverse gearbox all contributed to extremely effective underbody aerodynamics, generating a lot of downforce. Forghieri himself explained it in the volume Machina 3: “The Lotuses of 1977 and the following year were fantastic single-seaters, they explored the ground effect guaranteed by side skirts with great results. But Chapman hadn’t focused on a fundamental detail, as many of us would have understood from then on, namely that the truly fundamental element for obtaining maximum downforce was the rear wing. […] As we began to experiment with ground effect, it became increasingly clear that a cantilevered rear wing was a big factor. I had already understood it with the 1979 Ferrari 74, which with its bottom and miniskirts caused a lot of depression. And there were many who underestimated its aerodynamic aspect: they claimed that our strength was the horsepower given away by the 12-cylinder, but that wasn’t true. For some time now all of us designers have been looking for the maximum depression and that fund and that rear end, those exhausts, gave a very important contribution”.

As the third millennium approached, Formula 1 slowly returned to longitudinal gearing. The progressive narrowing of the bonnets and the limits of the regulation on the geometry of the diffusers have made the aerodynamic needs in the gearbox area priority over the advantages given by the lower moment of inertia. For a long time, however, the transversal gearbox met with great success in the pit lane, establishing itself as an extremely valid solution in the historical and technical context of the time. The lengthwise arrangement of the transmission can be considered as the manifesto of Forghieri’s engineering creed, telling of the Modena engineer’s three great qualities. In the first place, the integration of each single solution with the rest of the car, conceived not as a separate component, but as part of an organic project. The transversal gearbox also tells of the Forghieri’s ability to think outside the box, constantly questioning the technical dogmas of the time without sin of pride. Finally, the genesis of the 312 T underlines everything the perseverance of Maranello’s technical mindnot at all intimidated by general skepticism without however ever leading to obstinacy.