The TIM operator that becomes a reference in the hiring of transsexuals. The company launched Transforma TIM, which offers jobs and scholarships, in partnership with Kroton, 100% of graduation for those hired.

The company says that the initiative is a way of giving dignity to a public that faces challenges to survive. According to the National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals (Antra), 90% of trans people in Brazil maintain themselves through prostitution because they are victims of discrimination when looking for a job.

(Note published in issue 1257 of Dinheiro Magazine)