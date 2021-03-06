E.does anyone remember Bonnie Blair, the five-time Olympic champion in speed skating? She is now 56 years old and recently spoke plainly about a conflict that is insoluble. Namely, the question: Should transsexual athletes compete on an equal footing in women’s sports?

One has to assume that athletes born as men are physically more powerful than “biological” women, so moral arguments are of no use. The controversy over who is discriminating against the worst – the one who excludes transsexuals or the one who robs female athletes of their chances of success – is raging right now in the United States.

Why, it is asked, should women still compete in “biological” women’s bodies that they cannot win? Doesn’t that mean that the meaning of classic women’s sport is lost? “Athletes shouldn’t have to compete in an unfair environment,” said Bonnie Blair Cruikshank, “and women’s sport should be protected.” You can argue who is right. Or rather, you should argue, and that includes opening your mouth.