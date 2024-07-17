In Kremenchuk, a 25-year-old transsexual was detained for kidnapping a child from a maternity hospital

In the Ukrainian city of Kremenchug, a transsexual (international LGBT public movement recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) stole a baby from a perinatal center. This was reported by the country’s National Police in Telegram-channel.

The kidnapper was sought for about three days. CCTV cameras recorded a woman leaving the maternity hospital with a child, but it was later revealed that he was a 25-year-old transsexual man.

As the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Poltava Oblast, Yevgeny Rogachev, said, the detainee explained his actions by saying that he really wanted a child, which he would never be able to give birth to. The baby is fine, and law enforcement officers returned him to his mother at the perinatal center.

