The Blue Oval brand is present at the show Transpotec Logitec 2022hall 24, with the new Ford E-Transit, 100% electric version of the 2-ton van. At the event dedicated to the world of Transport and Logistics scheduled from 12 to 15 May at Fiera Milano, the Ford stand will be mainly dedicated to the electric future of the brand.

With a range of 317 km and a 400 volt 67 kWh battery, the electric version is designed to maintain the robustness and reliability typical of the classic Transit. On sale at an overall competitive price – starting from 50,250 euros excluding VAT – E-Transit could gain market advantage by supporting a range of digital and connected services provided by Ford Pro to increase productivity and reduce costs.

The space of the Transpotec Logitec is also an opportunity for the public to admire some examples of outfitted vehicles, made with Ford’s partners, intended for the construction sector, with the use of tippers, as well as people mover to ensure mobility for all, including the weakest categories. For lovers of extreme performance, however, the spotlight of the stand will be on the Ranger, a protagonist in the pick-up market.