There Milan Fair from 12 to 15 May 2022 hosts Transpotec Logitec, the event dedicated toroad transport and to logistics. This important third party sector, despite the economic crisisdemonstrates a solid market: according to the latest available data, 2021 closed with a turnover of 86 billion eurosapproaching 87 in 2019 after a slight decline in 2020 (source: “Gino Marchet” Contract Logistics Observatory).

Road transport continues to represent the preponderant part of transport dynamics, with beyond 80% of goods traveling by truck.

Transpotec Logitec 2022 program and timetables

The numbers tell us about the importance of Transpotec Logitec. The 2022 program foresees the participation of ben 346 companies, 15% from abroad.

Transpotec Logitec 2022 hall map

The time to access the event is from 09.30 to 18.00 every day, while the one for exhibitors runs from 08.30 to 18.30. To participate it is no longer necessary to present and check the Green Pass, be it Basic or Strengthened. THE tickets they can also be purchased online.

Transpotec Logitec 2022 brands present

The most important manufacturers of vehicles for road transport and logistics are present at Transpotec Logitec 2022. On the front of the “heavy” there are Daf Industrial Vehicles, Ford Trucks, Iveco, Mercedes-Benz Trucks Italia, Scania, Volvo Trucks, brands that together represent over 80% of the vehicles sold in the last two years.

The major road haulage brands are present at Transpotec Logitec

For the VLCin addition to Iveco and Mercedes-Benz Trucks Italia with their entire range, there are also Ford Italia and Piaggio.

Transpotec Logitec 2022 news

The Transpotec Logitec event in Milan, in addition to the exhibition of machines, includes many innovations focused on important issues such as safetywith the digitization which makes the means increasingly safer, thanks to electronics And sensors which provide driving support and promote greater vehicle control.

Lots of news on the world of trucks at Transpotec Logitec 2022

Therefore, the way of driving and the evolving logistics change, thanks to connected systems that allow you to optimize tripscheck the load at any time, trace the entire logistics chain by managing times in the best possible way and ensuring the monitoring of temperatures (essential for food and pharmaceuticals).

Transpotec Logitec 2022 outdoor test drive area

If in the pavilions you will be able to see and touch all the novelties of the houses present, in the large outdoor area of ​​Transpotec Logitec in Largo Nazionireachable directly from the exhibition halls, you can also get on board and try the means. The area is in fact set up as test-drive track.

In the outdoor area it is possible to carry out test drives of the vehicles on display

Made in collaboration with Next to the Truckersthe test drive area allows you to try the most recent vehicles of the present houses and the widest range of engines (diesel, gas and electric) supported by motivated instructors able to best illustrate the vehicle.

Used Transpotec Logitec 2022 trucks

Always in the external area, between Halls 18 and 22the Transpotec Logitec 2022 program includes the Piazza dell’Usatoorganized by Next to the Truckers.

The outdoor area also houses an area dedicated to second-hand

The display of used means extends over an area of 1,000 square meters of exposure. The vehicles present are selected by the best Italian dealers.

Transpotec Truckers School driver training

In the last period, the lack of drivers has been felt (in Italy alone there are more than 20,000) and for this reason Transpotec Logitec, in collaboration with the television program Next to the Truckers, in recent months he has worked on identifying future drivers. On the occasion of the event in Milan they receive the certificate of registration to the Transpotec Truckers School.

Transpotec Logitec is also committed to training new drivers

Thanks to the support of Clarios Italia, LC3, Multitrax, Next to the Truckers, Rossi, Volvo Trucks Italia, sponsor of the initiative, aspiring drivers can access the driving school for the achievement of driving licenses C and E and of the CQC, but, above all, they can have the opportunity to be hired, once the driving certificates have been obtained, from the partner companies of the project. Candidates are presented at the fair on the occasion of a scheduled event Friday 13 May.

Transpotec Logitec 2022 truck and truck rally

More than 200 unique vehicles Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 May animate Largo Nazioni Westthe large outdoor area overlooked by the exhibition pavilions.

The Transpotec Logitec program also includes a large gathering of trucks and trucks

METS – Milan European Truck Showrealized by Truck Look, is a gathering of trucks, trucks and commercial vehicles. In METS they take part half giantsbut also some examples of medium and small vehicles.

