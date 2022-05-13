The Koelliker Group is the protagonist at Transpotec Logitec 2022, in the field of green mobility, with the Professional range of zero-emission commercial vehicles which today is enriched with two new features. In fact, two new electric commercial vehicles are exhibited in absolute preview for Italy: the Maxus pick up T9 and the commercial vehicle 3MXthe branded three-wheeled van Wuzhengideal for various types of uses: from construction to urban logistics, from agriculture to street food.

The two new entries are added to the electric vans Maxus, eDeliver3 and Deliver9, which are enjoying great appreciation among the operators of the sector, for their characteristics of agility, loading space and autonomy capable of covering the entire work shift. The logistics and transport sector understood, in advance of private transport, how the electrification process can positively affect mobility and air quality. With its Professional range, the Koelliker Group responds to this need effectively, thanks to innovative and cutting-edge electric vehicles that ensure high autonomy and practicality, and contribute to the reduction of pollution.

“The electric vehicle is perfect for the logistics sector: deliveries in the city take place on the basis of the stop & go model, characterized by short trips and frequent stops, with batteries capable of guaranteeing autonomy that allows you to circulate all day without problems. Prerogatives that quickly led the sector to lean towards vehicles with low environmental impact, fully understanding their advantages “has explained Marco SaltalamacchiaExecutive Chairman of the Koelliker Group. “Anticipating the times has always characterized our DNA. With the Professional range of the brands we distribute and which today includes two new 100% electric vehicles that are truly unique for our country – T90, the long-awaited electric pick-up from Maxus, and 3MX, which reinterprets the traditional work vehicle – we offer solutions for sustainable mobility with high qualitative and technological contents, ideal for those who carry out logistic activities in urban centers and beyond “.