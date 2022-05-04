Volvo Trucks responds to the 2022 edition of Transpotec Logitec, scheduled at the Milan Fair from 12 to 15 May. As part of the event dedicated to logistics and transport, the specialized division of the Swedish brand will show its latest green innovations, with an overview of the main vehicles dedicated to sustainable transport. Starting with the tractor preview Volvo FM Electric 4 × 2, the fully electric vehicle with a gross vehicle weight of 44 tons, 490 kW (666 hp) of power and up to 300 km of range. The reduced noise level and the absence of exhaust gases make it perfect for regional transport and distribution in urban centers, even in zero-emission areas, at any time of day or night. FM Electric can be ordered now, with the first deliveries expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The 500 square meter stand will also host the Volvo FE 6 × 2 Electric, already available on the market, another important step in Volvo Trucks’ journey towards Zero Emissions. Quiet, versatile and easy to handle, the Volvo FE is ideal for getting around tight urban spaces. The model exhibited has a 100% electric cold room for transport in controlled temperature with low noise. Purchased by Italtrans for Esselunga, it is the first fully electric vehicle on the road intended for deliveries to supermarkets in the city center and represents an important step in the environmental policy of the Esselunga Group.

In the outdoor area, it will be possible to drive and personally experience the silence and the driving comfort of the Volvo FE Electric, again in the 6 × 2 configuration, with a total ground weight of 27 tons, up to 225 Kw of continuous power and from 3 to 4 66 kWh battery packs. A compact and powerful solution with a large load capacity and a range of up to 200 km. Sustainability for Volvo Trucks also passes through energy efficiency: for this reason, the FH I-Save, the vehicle with the most efficient engine ever in terms of consumption, will be exhibited at Transpotec, in its new 420 HP and 2400Nm power. coupled with a software package aimed at saving fuel and consequently reducing CO 2 . In collaboration with ABB, the stand will also host the fastest Fast charging station in the world, TERRA 360, with a power of 360 kW. Much like a petrol pump, it has four cables of 5 meters each to charge up to four vehicles at the same time, with 90 kW of energy delivered per vehicle.