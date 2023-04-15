Fried bats and a ton of unrefrigerated fish. These are the products transported in a van by a 31-year-old Italian arrested by the federal police of Aachen, in Germany near the border with Belgium.

The young man was driving without identity documents and without a license and was reported for traffic violations and illegal entry.

The district court of Aachen ordered preventive detention to hand him over to the Italian authorities. The fish and bats found by the German police inside packed cartons were seized by order of the competent veterinary office. Since these are fried animals, the regional office is verifying whether the law on the protection of species has been violated.

The man had no ID and no driving license, and the van was uninsured and unregistered. The license plate had been reported to the Aachen police after the driver had collected several fines on his journey from Belgium to Germany. The 31-year-old is currently in custody. In the coming days, he will be extradited to Italy, probably because he is registered in our country.