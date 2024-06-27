Mexico City.– Transporters announced that tomorrow they will block roads in three entities, including the entrances to Mexico City, because they accuse the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) of non-payment for the transfer of construction materials for the Mayan Train.

The “Imminent National Highway Strike in Mexico” is called by members of the United Transporters Movement.

The dissidents showed tickets that, they claim, were given to them by the military to verify compliance with the transfer of basaltic material for the works of this project in sections 4, 5 and 6, but they assure that their services have not been paid for. five months.

“These receipts are what support the delivery of the material. When unloading the material, the Sedena engineers give us a ticket and that is what we use to reconcile with the direct suppliers, who have the direct contract with Sedena,” explained members of the group.

Given the lack of response from the authorities, they decided to block roads in Quintana Roo, Veracruz and Mexico City starting tomorrow at 8:00 a.m.

In the case of the country’s capital, they reported that they will set up four booths on the Mexico-Cuernavaca, Mexico-Puebla, Mexico-Querétaro and Mexico-Pachuca highways.

In Quintana Roo, where this megaproject of the current six-year term is being carried out, actions are planned on Federal Highway 307, at the Tulum Airport junction, as well as at the Chichén Itzá booth, on the Mérida-Cancún Highway, and in the vicinity of the Cancun.

While in Veracruz they announced that they will be in the booth at the old entrance to Veracruz Puerto.

The United Transporters Movement reported that at least 130 transport units will carry out road closures.

According to data from this group, the debts accumulated in recent months amount to more than 90 million pesos.

Mary Flores, spokesperson for the United Transporters Movement, reported that Sedena’s non-compliance has affected more than 500 transporters.

“We transported the basalt for the Mayan Train from the state of Veracruz and Puebla to the state of Quintana Roo. We offered the service at the time with our own resources, which generated expenses for us, as well as maintenance of the units and payment for the material. The Delay and non-payment of more than five months have us in debt and without resources to be able to continue working and support our families.

“Corruption consists of senior officials at Sedena granting contracts and concessions to protected people, and we are wondering and fearing whether Mr. Almícar Olán is still behind all of this in conjunction with Sedena. Since the people who have in charge of the sections that are Colonel Acevedo, Frente 7; Mayor Osorio, Frente 6; Mayor Lomelí Frente, 4, of the second stage of the Mayan Train, now they have contractors, who have not generated payment and threaten us. and defraud,” he accused

With this demonstration, he said, they intend to call the attention of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador so that their work is accrued.

“We ask and demand payment and compensation for this (tickets) that they (military) have given us. For this reason we ask the President of the Republic to give us justice because we are more than 500 transporters who have been affected,” he requested.