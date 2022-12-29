That’s a nice present during the holidays, thousands of fines on your mat. Let’s hope that they are at least still unjustified…

It was quite a shock for a large number of transport companies in the Netherlands. They just received a huge package with thousands of fines from England on the mat. All drivers would have illegally entered London, you know the AD to report.

They have three environmental zones there and the trucks were not allowed to go there. At least, that was what was written on the fines. Did we mention there were thousands, by the way?

Thousands of fines turned out to be unjustified

That was an expensive Christmas for the transporters, but they somehow sensed that something was not right. After all, their trucks were simply suitable for driving in London, weren’t they? Fortunately, this turned out to be the case.

One of the transporters says that the trucks met all the requirements and that they had been in London countless (or thousands) of times. The problem had to be somewhere else and after some research it turned out to be correct.

New company sent the fines

The City of London no longer regulates the fines itself. They sold that right to an American investment company. These guys had not properly transferred the existing and also correct data into the systems, which resulted in thousands of unjust fines.

It was only after days of talking to the company that it was acknowledged that the fines did not have to be paid because everything was in perfect order. And that makes a difference, because some carriers were initially approached for almost half a million euros. Which, incidentally, were simply paid by others, to prevent increases. Hopefully they will get that money back soon.

So what have we learned now? Indeed, just don’t take your lorry to London. And if you do, see if any fines are justified.

Can save you thousands of euros.

This article Transporters suddenly get thousands of fines from England appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Transporters #suddenly #receive #thousands #fines #England