Dutch transport companies want the government to intervene to quickly resolve the mega-traffic jam at Dover. Hundreds of truck drivers are stuck in the important British port city due to a faltering IT system and problems at ferry service provider P&O Ferries.

If it is up to business associations TLN and evofenedex, State Secretary Aukje de Vries (Supplies and Customs) should talk to her British counterpart as soon as possible about a solution. Trucking companies also want temporary leniency if drivers have not adhered to the legal driving and rest times, they write in a letter to the minister. For example, truck drivers could board a ferry as quickly as possible and also leave it as quickly as possible.

2500 trucks stuck

An estimated 2,500 trucks are stuck at Dover. This is primarily due to the failure of a British customs IT system in which all transport companies have to submit their documents about the cargo to be transported. A replacement system has been set up, but the elimination of backlogs is only progressing slowly. In addition, many sailings of shipping company P&O Ferries have been canceled after the controversial mass redundancy at the company. The other ferry services have too little capacity to transport all trucks.

TLN and evofenedex fear a repeat of the chaos in 2020 just before Christmas, when many truck drivers were in long traffic jams due to the chaotic introduction of new corona measures in France. Now drivers are in danger of missing Easter. Some transport companies therefore no longer send trucks to the United Kingdom. Other companies are forced to take detours, which ‘soon entails 200 euros in extra costs’.

