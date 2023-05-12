Transporter – Extreme: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Friday 12 May 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Transporter – Extreme, a 2005 film directed by Louis Leterrier, and produced by Luc Besson, also co-screenwriter, starring Jason Statham, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Frank Martin, a former mercenary, changes jobs and becomes the chauffeur for the family of Minister Billings, a prominent narcotics figure who is trying to pass restrictive drug laws. Frank’s main duty is to escort his son to school, everything goes smoothly until the boy is kidnapped. The criminal organization responsible for the kidnapping injects a lethal and contagious virus, which will activate after four hours. The goal was not the child but the father, who by going to meetings with the top anti-drug exponents will infect them, eliminating them. It will be up to Frank to fix the situation.

Transporter – Extreme: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Transporter – Extreme, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jason StathamFrank Martin

Alessandro Gassman: Gianni Chellini

Amber VallettaAudrey Billings

Kate NautaLola

Matthew ModineJefferson Billings

Jason FlemyngDimitri

Francois Berleand: Tarconi

Streaming and TV

Where to see Transporter – Extreme on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Friday 12 May 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.