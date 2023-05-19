Transporter 3: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Transporter 3 (Le Transporteur 3), a 2008 film directed by Olivier Megaton and produced by Luc Besson, also co-screenwriter, starring Jason Statham, will be broadcast tonight, 19 May 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1. It is the third episode of the saga. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Frank Martin has returned to France to continue his business of delivering illegal goods. This time he is forced by Johnson to make a delivery, on pain of death by explosive bracelet. If he moves 24 m away from the car, the bracelet explodes. During the journey he discovers that the object of the package is Valentina, daughter of a Ukrainian minister, kidnapped to force her father to sign an agreement for the traffic of ships loaded with toxic waste. When he arrives at his destination, he is blocked by Johnson’s men who take the girl and try to kill him without success. Frank then sets off in pursuit of the gang of criminals who have taken Valentina hostage.

Transporter 3: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Transporter 3, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jason StathamFrank Martin

Natalya Rudakova as Valentina

François Berléand as Inspector Tarconi

Robert KnepperJohnson

Jeroen Krabbe: Leonid Vasilev

Alex Kobold: Leonid Vasilev

David AtrakchiMalcom Manville

Yann SundbergFlag

Eriq Ebouaney: Ice

Semmy Schilt: Giant

David Kammenos: Supermarket driver

Silvio Simac – Mighty Joe

Oscar Relier: Driver

Timo DierkesEight

Igor Koumpan: Ukrainian policeman

Paul Barrett: Captain

Streaming and TV

Where to see Transporter 3 on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 19 May 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it.