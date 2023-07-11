Vincenzo Gargiulo collided with a car while riding his motorbike: immediate transport to the hospital is useless

The sad story happened in Meta di Sorrento, Vincent Gargiulo he lost his life at the age of 23 while riding his motorcycle. He collided with a car and was thrown several meters. The impact with the asphalt, which left him no way out, was fatal.

After the alarm, law enforcement agents and 118 health workers arrived on site in a short time. The latter transported him with immediate emergency in hospital, but despite the intervention of the doctors, there was nothing to be done for the 23-year-old. Vincenzo Gargiulo died for the serious injuries sustained.

The boy was well known in the area for his participation in local cycling events. The news shocked the community of Vico Equense, where he lived with his family. Everyone is remembering him as a wonderful and good guy. Even the Mayor wanted to send his condolences, in the name of the community, to the young man’s family, asking everyone to pray for his loved ones. Here are the words of Mayor Giuseppe Aiello:

We find ourselves dismayed by the dramatic disappearance of Vincenzo. A wonderful and good boy. I ask everyone to stop for a moment and pray for him and his family, hoping that similar misfortunes will never happen again.

Even the football associations for which Vincenzo played wanted to greet him on social media with a last and sad post.

Law enforcement officers are trying to rebuild the dynamics of the road accident, to understand what caused the collision and for establish responsibilities of the two drivers.

No one can still understand what happened, Vincenzo Gargiulo was only 23 years old and a whole life ahead, full of dreams to achieve. Immense condolences that the family is receiving in these hours and numerous posts on social networks, published by friends and acquaintances who wanted say goodbye for the last time.