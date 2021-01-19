Transportation The transport company FedEx plans to cut a maximum of 6,300 jobs in Europe

The company estimates that job cuts will reduce its annual costs by $ 275 to $ 350 million.

American transport company FedEx on Tuesday announced plans to cut 5,500 to 6,300 jobs in Europe.

The reductions are the result of FedEx acquiring its European rival TNT Express in 2016. Due to the acquisition, the company has overlapping businesses in Europe, which it is beginning to eradicate.

In addition, TNT Express’s business in Europe has developed poorly in recent years, which in turn has weighed on FedEx’s earnings performance.

FedEx estimates that job cuts will reduce its annual cost by $ 275-350 million from 2024 onwards. The reductions will be implemented according to the company within 18 months.