Transportation The shuttle service Lyft expects the number of rides to increase from this week

Shuttle service Uber rival Lyft says it expects the number of its rides to increase from this week to the end of the year.

The recovery of mobility is one sign that the world economy is slowly beginning to recover from the corona crisis. Movement data has become a popular indicator of economic development during the Corona period, as official economic figures have dragged on in response to the rapidly changing corona situation.

Lyft said Thursday that the number of rides for its app was at its highest level since March last year. For the current week, Lyft expects the number to be more than double that of a year ago. The company expects demand for rides to recover thanks to advances in coroner vaccination.

Past the year has been weak for ride services and the taxi industry in general. The acceleration in vaccine distribution is expected to gradually restore movement to the level of demand it was before the pandemic.

Lyft said last month that its adjusted result could reach a positive by the third quarter, driven by savings and a recovery in demand. Lyft operates in the United States, but not in Finland.