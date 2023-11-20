Transportation | The EU’s climate measures will increase sea freight prices from the beginning of the year, companies are unaware

It is estimated that the start of maritime traffic emissions trading will increase freight charges by 160–200 million euros next year, SHLL CEO Petri Laitinen says.

Maritime transport emissions trading will start gradually from the beginning of next year.

“The increase in costs caused by the change and the so-called EU ETS supplement added to freight prices by shipping companies will come as a surprise to many export and import companies trading abroad”, CEO of Suomen Huolinta- ja Logistiikkaliito (SHLL) Petri Laitinen tells.

“Especially for smaller companies.”

EU member states have agreed on various emission reduction measures concerning transport and logistics in the Fit for 55 energy and climate package.

At the end of last year in the EU was decided About tightening the EU’s emissions trading system and expanding it to maritime transport.

In maritime transport, 40% of the emissions trading will come into force in 2024, 70% in 2025 and the full amount in 2026.

At the same time, different requirements for the use of renewable fuel and energy taxes are starting to apply to land, sea and road transport.

“It is now beginning to be seen that the climate measures taken at the EU level are starting to become price tags for the logistics of Finland’s foreign trade as well,” says Laitinen.

Maritime transport emissions trading is predicted to increase sea transport prices by several percent.

It is difficult to give accurate estimates of price increases, because shipping companies have different practices in how the costs of emissions trading are rolled into freight prices.

Regarding the year 2026, the Ministry of Transport and Communications (LVM) has estimated that the price of sea freight coming to and leaving Finland will increase by 500–700 million euros per year due to emissions trading, Laitinen says.

Next year, when the emissions trading is valid for 40 percent, he estimates that prices will rise by 160–200 million euros, based on LVM’s estimates.

Air traffic the current free allocation of emission rights will end by the end of 2025.

There will be a separate emissions trade for the distribution of road transport fuels, which will start from 2027.

About 95 percent of Finland’s goods exports and imports go by sea.

Finland The Freight Forwarding and Logistics Association has 70 member companies. Their turnover last year was 3.1 billion euros. The amount corresponds to 82 percent of the forwarding industry’s turnover.

Freight forwarders sell goods flow management and door-to-door transport to their customers.

The forwarding industry survived the corona pandemic better than many other industries. Although passenger traffic stopped, goods were ordered in abundance.

In 2020, the year the corona began, the turnover of freight forwarders in Finland decreased by only five percent.

The pandemic caused freight prices to rise 5-10 times in some places, and the profitability of freight forwarding companies improved by absorbing the increased prices.

The peak of trade in goods was passed in the middle of 2022, and at the end of the year, foreign trade in goods declined.

Today the import of goods coming to Finland has decreased. In January–September, sea transportation of import containers has decreased by 11.9 percent from a year ago. Exports were still 0.4 percent more than the earnings of old orders.

According to Laitinen, the decline in imports can be seen, for example, in hardware store goods.

“People don’t renovate apartments much anymore. It is clearly visible in the decrease in imports.”

Economy the big picture can also be seen in freight forwarding.

First, high prices started to weigh down consumption and cut consumption. Then the interest rate hikes started to bite. Now Finland is heading towards a moderate recession and the economy is cooling down, Laitinen estimates.

Germany’s weak expectations and energy problems reduce the demand for transport, so that it is also visible in Finland. Geopolitical pressures also have an effect.

“Everything downwards,” says Laitinen.

The effects are still so moderate for the time being that, according to Laitinen’s information, there have been no major layoffs in companies in the forwarding industry. On the contrary, there has been a labor shortage in the sector.

Correction on Monday at 9:01 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly stated that about 95 percent of Finland’s exports and imports go by sea. The correct form is that about 95 percent of Finland’s goods exports and imports go by sea.