Ciudad Juarez.- The driver of a personnel transport truck lost control of the heavy unit, knocked down a post and crashed into a wall and fence of a house in the Lomas de Morelos neighborhood.

The accident occurred on Feldespato Street shortly before Cuicuilco Street, in the west of the city.

Witnesses said that the truck with the economic number 9412 and logos of the Tecma factory was going at speed when a person crossed its path.

The driver, in order to avoid being hit, turned the wheel and crashed into the sidewalk, knocking down a concrete post and hitting the fence and gate of the yard of a house where some children were playing, but they were unharmed.

Traffic officers went to the scene and arrested the driver to answer for the damage he caused.