Transportation | Jyri Engeström’s 75-year-old mother received a notification about a shipment arriving soon – She saw in her yard how the transport company’s car gassed past and delivered the package kilometers away

The operational director of DHL appeals to human error in the situation where the car of the transport service gassed up past the delivery address.

Helsinki Jyri Engeström witnessed a situation at the beginning of the week where the van of the DHL transport company drove past the delivery address without stopping.

Engeström’s 75-year-old mother had ordered the package to be delivered home to Käpylä.

“I was visiting my mother when she received a notification about the soon-to-arrive shipment. For that, we went outside to wait for the car,” says Engeström, who also lives in Käpylä.

After a while they saw the delivery company’s van coming towards them, but unexpectedly the car accelerated past the house without stopping or even slowing down.

Engeström and mother thought that the car was about to turn and come back, but it didn’t happen.

“We waited outside for quite a long time. Ten minutes later, there was an announcement that the shipment had been taken to the pick-up point in Munkkiniemi.”

Happened was not the first time for Engeström. He uses the online store’s home delivery several times a month, and there are several similar experiences with other delivery companies as well.

“It is an exception if the package arrives without problems. Usually, the package is taken to the pick-up point despite having been there and tried to receive the package.”

Engeström it was a pity that he didn’t take a video of the situation. However, he came across several videos online where the situation is the same: a DHL van drives past without stopping.

Last year Helsingin Sanomat wrote about a man from Helsinki, to whom, according to the UPS courier company, the delivery of the package was not successful, even though he had been at home all day. The package had been taken directly to the pick-up point.

In another in a story about the subject it was reported that the consumer authority recognizes the phenomenon. More than 2,500 readers responded to HS’s survey on the topic. About half of the respondents mentioned that they had encountered problems in the operations of transport companies. Post Nord, DHL, FedEx, UPS and Posti were mentioned by name.

Engeström made the matter the update message service in X. In one day, the publication received 150,000 views and thousands of comments.

“Ten comments tell about similar experiences. Everything points to the fact that this is unfortunately not an isolated case, but seems to be a common practice in Finland,” says the man who lives in San Francisco for part of the year.

According to him, this has never happened in the United States.

“I use the same transport company there, and the operations there are very customer service-oriented.”

DHL contacted Engeström at X and apologized for what had happened. He was advised to contact customer service or make an official complaint online. Engeström plans to file a complaint.

Bad service has affected which transport companies Engeström wants to use. However, you cannot always choose a transport company in the online store. He has had to pick up DHL packages from Munkkiniemi or even further.

“I have a car myself, so it’s not a problem. But picking up a package from across town is difficult for my mother or her elderly neighbors. I have helped them pick up the packages.”

In Engeström’s opinion, it is questionable that the customer is told that the package is coming and the delivery address is the customer’s home, but the package is actually delivered somewhere else.

DHL Express Suomen’s operational director Janne Appel says that there was a human error in the delivery of Engeström’s mother’s order.

According to him, DHL Express services include both door-to-door transport and transport to a service point at the customer’s request. The driver accidentally took Engeström’s mother’s package to the pick-up point in Munkkiniemi, even though she hadn’t asked for it, Appel explains.

According to him, the driver had taken another shipment nearby, which is why Engeström and his mother saw the truck from their yard.

Appel sees no reason for the driver not to deliver the shipment.

“Nobody wins in that. No driver Benefit from taking the package directly to the service point. You have to stop there in the same way as for the customer.”

HS last year interviewed a man who had worked for another transport company for more than ten years, according to which the drivers say they have visited the place even if they haven’t. In the man’s opinion, it is due, among other things, to too strict delivery schedules.

Appel does not recognize the situation described by the man. According to him, some times are busier than others, but the rush is avoided by reviewing the courier’s route before he leaves.

According to him, digitizing the process has helped in planning routes and schedules.

“When the courier loads the shipments, he scans them at the same time. The scanner prepares the route for the day and notifies if the courier scans more shipments than he has time to distribute. Then the route will be planned again.”

I’m calling similar situations do not happen often. Customers receive feedback on the topic about a few times a month. In addition to human error, the reasons behind the feedback can be incorrect or incomplete contact information, says Appel.

“Every case that comes to our attention is thoroughly investigated, and we strive to ensure that during the orientation, all drivers learn for sure that our operating model does not include taking packages directly to the service point.”

He urges customers to contact DHL Express customer service if the shipment ends up at a service point, even if the customer has ordered home delivery. In this case, you don’t have to pick up the package yourself, but the driver will bring the package to your doorstep, as was intended.

