The second session of the “Transportation Security Diploma” programme, which was launched yesterday in Dubai, seeks to enhance the security of the transport and communications sector in the Emirate of Dubai in particular and the region in general, including developing knowledge, building the capabilities of security personnel, and learning about the best international practices to ensure the highest levels of security and safety in the transport and public communications sector.

In his speech during the opening of the programme, Director of the Dubai Transport Security Department, Major General Obaid Al Hathboor, said that the participants in the second session came from various departments, entities and bodies from the Middle East and North Africa region, adding that the door for participation was also opened to member states as part of the Dubai Transport Security Department’s keenness to enhance security and safety in the transport and communications sector, and to raise the efficiency of workers in the field of securing the sector in the region.

Major General Al Hathboor explained that the diploma program includes several main axes aimed at developing the necessary competencies to ensure the security and safety of public transportation, including the basics of public transportation and the organizational structure of the transportation sector, with a focus on the security challenges associated with it, modern technologies in securing the transportation and communications sector worldwide, and the prevention and preparedness axis, which focuses on preventive measures that can be taken to reduce security risks, in addition to identifying the best global practices in managing and dealing with the risk register, responding to incidents, and the crisis management axis, which shows effective response methods to security incidents, and how to deal with crises in a way that ensures minimizing damage and restoring security in the shortest possible time.

For his part, Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, Member of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai and Chairman of the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, said: “The launch of the diploma represents an important step in enhancing the security of the transport sector in the MENA region, and confirms the success achieved thanks to the fruitful cooperation between the UITP, the RTA, and the Dubai Transport Security Department as key partners.” He stressed that this close cooperation reflects Dubai’s approach to striving for leadership and excellence, and contributes to achieving the global goals desired from the programme. He added: “The programme is witnessing wide participation, including a clear representation of women, which reflects the importance of empowering women in the transport security sector, and confirms the pivotal role they play in this field. It was also emphasised that good planning and effective practice in dealing with crises are essential to ensure business continuity and enhance the resilience of the transport sector.”

Mohammed Mezghani, Secretary General of the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), said that holding the second edition of the Transport Security Diploma Programme enhances the security and public transport system, and ensures a safer and more efficient transport network, which benefits individuals and society as a whole. Dubai is a prime example of this, as many measures have been implemented to ensure the highest standards of safety and security in its transport network.

