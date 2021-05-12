Transportation Budbe already has more than a hundred parcel machines in Finland, operations are now expanding in cooperation with large chains

Home delivery company Budbee expanded its operations to parcel vending machines.

Swedish the parcel transport company Budbee has agreed with R-kiosks, Lidl and HOK-Elanto to place more than one hundred parcel machines in their stores.

There are now more than a hundred vending machines, and contracts have been made for the delivery of 121 parcel machines, the company says in a press release.

Budbee seeks to differentiate itself from its competitors by allowing the customer to switch to the desired delivery method in the Budbe application between the vending machine and the home door one day before the estimated time of arrival of the shipment when the shipment becomes available.

Even after this, the delivery method can usually be changed until the morning of the delivery date. According to Budbe, its competitors, such as Posti, can switch from home to parcel vending machines, but not as flexibly from vending machines to home.

A similar operating model is already in use at Budbe in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands, the company says. According to the company, its parcel machines take up less than a square meter of store space in Finland.

Budbee operates in Finland in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Turku, Tampere, Oulu, Lahti and Jyväskylä. It landed in Finland in 2018.

Budbee, a Swedish company specializing in home delivery and returns for online stores, operates in four countries with the support of large private equity investors. It says it makes more than a million shipments a month.