In 19 days, immediately after the Carnival holidays, the boys and girls will go back to school. How are they going to get to school or return home, in the middle of a pandemic? The Buenos Aires government prepared a plan to facilitate transfers, whether on foot, by bicycle, by car or by public transport.

According to data from the City’s Secretary of Transportation, 40% of the boys live an average of 2.5 kilometers from the school and you can go walking or cycling. Another 25% go by car or school bus.

He 35% The remainder will have to use public transport to travel, as they did before the pandemic. And 94% of these students move collectively.

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus, according to Transportation, students, teachers and non-teachers made 30% of total trips by public transport. “It is expected that this number will be lower at the beginning of classes and that modal changes will be registered: that is, for example, in this context a person who previously took a bus to do 20 blocks may prefer the bike or the walk. presume that there will be a high referral to the private car“, they explain in that Buenos Aires Secretariat.

The official figures are already reflecting a preference for the car and less use of public transport. At the moment, still without the movement that school activity will generate, 160 thousand daily trips are made on the subway, which represents 15% of those made before the pandemic. 492 thousand trips are made by train, 36% of the usual ones. And collectively, 4.16 million transfers per day are made, 47% of those made before.

35% of students go to school by public transport, the majority by bus. Photo Luciano Thieberger

At the same time, on the Buenos Aires highways, according to AUSA records, an average of 960 thousand daily passes are made, which is 80% of those made in pre-pandemic times.

They are the collectives those that are currently in greater demand and, also, those that will receive a greater volume of passengers from the beginning of classes. According to the City, the return to classes will not impact so much on the subway, although the metrodelegates have already warned otherwise.

What is the official plan, then, so that the boys can travel to go to school?

Collective

The plan contemplates increasing the number of groups in circulation during the hours of greatest school demand. Photo Luciano Thieberger

The national, city and Buenos Aires governments have been holding meetings to coordinate an increase in the offer of groups during the busiest school hours.

What has already been agreed is that there will be staggered school entry schedules. “Together with the Ministry of Education, we are working with the schools so that from each one of them there is a staggering in the entrance hours of the different cycles, with 10-15 minute intervals. This will make it possible for the students to ‘spread out’ in different public transport units, avoiding crowds in the income of each educational establishment, “they explain from the Buenos Aires government.

The idea is that in the entry and exit times the students and teachers have priority of upgrade to public transport. For this, in the coming days posters will begin to be installed at the main stops and waiting areas.

Control will also be strengthened with transit agents in the main transfer centers and accesses to the City, so that only essential workers use public transport.

School micros

A protest by school bus owners in November. From February 17 there will be 700 taking kids to school. Photo Juano Tesone

According to the Buenos Aires government, as of Wednesday February 17 they will return to work 700 school buses. Some were already circulating, to take the boys to the summer camps.

As part of protocol for school transport, the conductors will be separated from the students by a plastic divider. Each unit must have the necessary cleaning and disinfection material to clean it after each trip. In addition, during journeys the windows must remain open to allow natural air circulation.

All authorized drivers and guards were informed of the protocols to comply with. Parents can consult them through the City website.

Cycling

The Corrientes avenue bike path. The Buenos Aires government’s plan seeks that more high school students opt for the bicycle to go to school. Photo Lucia Merle

During the pandemic, in times when the best way to prevent contagions is to be outdoors and avoid crowds, the bicycle became one of the stars of mobility. The Buenos Aires government seeks to promote its use also to go to school, especially for the high school students.

On the one hand, through Banco Ciudad bikes can be purchased in 24 installments without interest and, soon, in 36 installments. This promotion will run during the months of February and March and there are around one hundred affiliated bicycle shops. The list can be consulted on the website from the bank.

The Ministry of Transportation affirms that, in order to make bike trips safer, the presence of traffic agents in the main corridors of the bicycle lane network. Your task will be to order the circulation of cyclists and prevent the exclusive lanes reserved for them from being invaded.

Two of those corridors are those of Corrientes and Córdoba avenues, for which, from the construction of infrastructure for cyclists, bicycle trips increased by 186%. Only in the surroundings of the bicycle lanes of these avenues there are around 140 educational establishments.

Meanwhile, a survey is being done in public high schools to incorporate bicycle racks inside, so that students and teachers can leave their film in a safe place. The Buenos Aires government is also advising establishments to expand or take advantage of the existing spaces for storing bikes in a more efficient way.

By car

The Up and Down program allows parents to drop off children at school without double-stopping to escort them. Instead, they are greeted by a volunteer who accompanies them to the door of the establishment. Photo Alfredo Martínez

The Buenos Aires authorities are contacting each of the 140 schools that already had implemented the Up and Down program. This system is used to order the arrival of the children and prevents parents from having to double-stop and get out of the vehicles. The boys are greeted by volunteers, who help them get down and accompany them to the school gate.

The Up and Down will be key in a year in which an increase is expected in the number of boys who come to school by car.

Walking

So that there are no crowds at the entrances to the schools, the pedestrian space of some sidewalks will be expanded. Photo Andrés D’Elía

The Buenos Aires government announced that, in order to avoid crowds of fathers, mothers and students at the doors of schools and that social distancing can be carried out, partial and total street cuts to widen the sidewalks.

However, it has not yet been detailed in front of which schools these traffic cuts will be made. From the City they explain that the list is being finalized.

On the other hand, the characteristics of the schools where these sidewalk extensions will be implemented were defined. They may not be on trunk lines, or on the heavy traffic network. Preferably, they should be on streets where buses do not circulate. Most of them will be located in secondary arteries. The number of students in each establishment will also be taken into account. In schools with the Up and Down system these extensions will not be made.

In addition, the Buenos Aires Ministry of Justice and Security will resume the program of “Safe trails” to accompany and take care of the boys who walk to school. Until a year ago there were 268. In these circuits there is a greater presence of the City Police and prevention agents. The collaboration of merchants and neighbors is also requested, so that they are attentive during school hours.

