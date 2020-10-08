“J Until March 19, we had neither mask nor gloves. “” Last month, I won 1,400 euros, I have to live on what I have left after deducting all costs. »« I have been on the road for 130 days, I live in the cab of my truck. “They don’t hesitate to tell us, ‘Don’t go to the bathroom, stop drinking.’ “” They just don’t want to spend a dime, they exercise nt too much pressure on us no matter how or at what cost to the staff. “” A single woman holds a position of responsibility throughout the company … ” The report is teeming with testimonials from employees. Published on Wednesday, this indictment against the practices of XPO – a global transport and logistics giant – is signed by an international coalition of unions.

In 25 pages, the document curls XPO, a US company that employs 97,000 people (13,000 in France) on more than 1,500 sites. Truck drivers, warehouse or administrative employees, tenured or hired by subcontracting, all denounce their working conditions. Despite a “Well-oiled marketing”, the document denounces “A toxic corporate culture where wage theft, exploitation, discrimination, sexual harassment and unsafe work environments are rife.” On the front line, the employees of XPO and its subcontractors worked throughout the pandemic. However, the union report testifies to their “Afraid to go to work” and lists the failures, sometimes fatal, of management in terms of prevention. So, “At the height of the pandemic, this ‘leading’ logistics player contented himself with sending his staff videos explaining how to create their own masks from used t-shirts and elastics”, before praying to them “To buy their own disinfectant gel”. In the United Kingdom, the United States and France, massive walkouts in warehouses forced management to react. Sometimes too late. In April, a French employee of the XPO warehouse in Fleury-Mérogis (Essonne) died of Covid-19. On the spot, the unions, however, had alerted the management “As to the fact that the workers had not received adequate PPE (personal protective equipment – Editor’s note)”. “It was revealing for the management, the Fleury case made things happen. It must be said that it was a real cluster where more than a hundred employees took sick leave because they were afraid to come to work ”, explains Khalid Ezzarhouni, from CGT XPO. And the case is not over, continues the trade unionist, “The family will go to court to have the Covid recognized as an occupational disease, supported in its approach by the CGT departmental union”

Beyond the pandemic parenthesis, the union report reveals, in addition to the alarming discrimination against women, facts of “Salary theft” and “Exploitation of workers”, organized on a large scale by XPO. So, “The misclassification of its personnel constitutes one of the most abusive and manipulative practices, through which XPO is guilty of injustice”, details the report. The Dutch union FNV, which worked su r “drivers employed in XPO’s supply chains” (subcontracting) denounce “extremely abusive conditions”, while in Europe, 54.8% of XPO’s activities – and up to 90% in Italy – are subcontracted.

Finally, systemic anti-unionism, pointed out by the study as one of the serious abuses at XPO, does not spare France. “Here, XPO has chosen the gentle way to dismiss trade unionists, with starting bonuses”, testifies Khalid Ezzarhouni. “They budgeted funds to buy elected officials, and it works. On some sites, there are changes of elected officials or union representatives several times a year ”, continues the trade unionist. On all of these subjects, “The XPO global union family asked to meet the company”, note the authors of the report. And to conclude: “XPO refused any meeting. ”