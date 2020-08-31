Transport Will the new Kehä Nelonen soon crack the old cultural landscape? The project arouses opposition in Vantaa: “It is absurd to ruin nature on a road whose need cannot be justified”

Sun strain from trees to undergrowth and sparkle in numerous springs. The source is mostly dense, immersive, but always here and there a clear mirror-like spring eye. There is a plate square around one.

“This has been used to get water into houses in the past,” says the forestry engineer, a nature surveyor Jyri Mikkola About the Uusimaa district of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation.

We are on the western edge of Vantaa, in the village of Reuna. The source is part of the Josvaholm wilderness, which winds north from Riipiläntie towards the border of Vantaa and Nurmijärvi.

On the other side of Riipiläntie, the ridge of Königstedt Mountain rises. The ridge extends to the Hämeenlinnanväylä, the gorge of which is not yet on the edge, although the distance is about a kilometer as the crow flies.

“That’s where that Ring Road IV would go. The source would be below and the road has not been agreed to be designed for the Königstedt mountain, even though we have suggested it, ”says Mikkola.

Nature surveyor Jyri Mikkola has studied the source area near Riipiläntie. The new alignment of Perimeter IV would run over the source.

Thought the new ring road is like a wound in the minds of the residents of the northern parts of Vantaa. Already in the first round of opinions, the Environmental Impact Assessment (YIA) process garnered 157 opinions, in which, diplomatically speaking, the people of Vantaa shouted for the project.

78 opinions were gathered from the actual EIA report, all but one of which were negative. The only concession that can be read from these civic opinions concerns the Tuusula section of Ring Road IV. According to the people of Vantaa, the people of Tuusula can continue on Highway 152 on their own soil, but there is no need to cross the municipal border.

The extension of Maantie 152, or Kulomäentie, has been outlined to connect Tuusulanväylä and Hämeenlinnanväylä to sometime in the future. It is also called Ring Road IV, although it does not form a complete ring in the metropolitan area.

The road would run three kilometers on the Tuusula side and less than ten kilometers on the Vantaa side. In the west, a new transverse fairway would merge with Hämeenlinnanväylä near Klaukkala’s new bypass.

Construction of a new ring road is in the plans for the next decade if the state and municipalities agree on funding. The Helsinki Region Land Use, Transport and Housing Program mentions Ring Road IV as a post-2030 target, the planning of which is to be promoted by then.

Where a new ring road really needed?

It is designed specifically for freight and logistics needs. The background to the current policy is in a consultant study completed in 2015, in which it was conducted Explanation of cross-connections in Central Uusimaa.

At that time, Strafica, a consultant hired by the Uusimaa ely center, compared the benefits and costs of different road lines. The alignment of the new ring road ran in the old provincial plan of Uusimaa and runs further south in the general plan of Vantaa, which is still in force, ie south of the village of Riipilä.

The consultancy study found that the northern alignment would be slightly more cost-effective than the southern alignment. The city of Vantaa had also begun to hesitate about the alignment of the road crossing the old cultural landscape.

“The southern alignment would have run right in the middle of the settlement, in a floodplain of the riverside with poor soil and cracked the old cultural landscape. However, Vantaa’s position on the project has always been that Vantaa does not need this new road, ”says Vantaa’s Master Plan Manager. Mari Siivola.

Following Strafica’s study, the more northern policy was recorded in the phase regional plan in 2017, and the new policy has been the basis for Vantaa’s master plan work.

The main catchment area of ​​the Vantaa River is in the Natura 2000 protection program.

Project is important specifically for Tuusula. In its own EIA statement, the Tuusula Municipal Government states that the route alternatives are good.

“The primary goal of the municipality of Tuusula is to enable the realization of the road section between Tuusulanväylä and Myllykyläntie,” the statement states. Tuusula has long been planning a new Business Premises area on the west side of Tuusulanväylä, called the Focus area.

Tuusula rejects the idea that the line should be changed to run east of Vantaa Summer Village. The policy would take a new path towards the common border of municipalities and would affect land use in the Senkker area.

The sideboarder is from Tuusula Sjöblomin family soil company. In recent years, Sjöblomie’s company Vekkox, based in Vantaa, has purchased forest plots on the Vantaa side of the border, and initiated an environmental impact assessment of the Massaholm aggregate.

According to the Yva report completed in the spring, 13.8 million cubic meters of rock could be taken from Massaholm’s 39-hectare area and 22.2 million cubic meters of surplus land could be dumped there. In the future, the joint filling hill between Massaholm and Senkker could rise 120 meters above the ground.

The southern edge of the Massaholm area follows the alignment of Ring Road IV.

The new project, the Massaholm mining area, would later serve as a reception area for surplus countries. In the illustration, the filling hill forms a cohesive whole with the Senkker filling hill, which rises 120 meters above the ground.

Vekkox however, it is not the only one interested in mining in the northern parts of Vantaa. Numerous small and large companies have felled the forest and crushed the rocks on the Vantaa border. For example, YIT has long tried to obtain a mining permit east of Hämeenlinnanväylä in the Riipilä forest.

In the opinions of the Ring Road IV EIA report, the citizens have suspected that the road alignment is an attempt to re-initiate Riipilä forest quarrying project Near the border of Lake Nurmijärvi. The project was buried a couple of years ago by court order. It would be less than a couple of kilometers from the assumed quarry area to the Edge of Ring Road IV junction.

“One of the reasons why the mining permit was not granted at the time was that the mining cut off an important ecological forest connection. If Ring Road IV were to materialize now, this argument would fall short, ”says Mikkola of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation.

The Josvaholm ravine stretches from Riipiläntie to the north and the border of Lake Nurmijärvi.

In public opinion the wonder of why it would be worthwhile to build a 13-kilometer road costing tens of millions of euros for a relatively small amount of traffic, which would bring four interchanges to the rural landscape of Tuusula alone, is also emphasized.

“It is absurd to ruin nature on the road, the need for which cannot be justified,” one individual commented in his feedback on the yva report.

The Seutula Village Association states that the planned number of 3,500 to 6,000 vehicles per day is in no way proportional to the disadvantages of the road.

“There would be no real need for the road based on traffic volumes,” the association points out, emphasizing that Ring Road III, for example, has a daily traffic volume of more than 76,000.

Many other opinions wonder about the small size of traffic forecasts.

The continuation of Highway 152 is specifically justified by the needs of freight traffic. In Tuusula, there is already a freezer and storage center in Jussla right next to it. Central Uusimaa has numerous warehouses for large companies and central stores, from which goods should be transported to other parts of Finland, both to the south and to the north.

“The volumes of heavy traffic are never large compared to passenger traffic, but the need for cross-connections for freight has been identified in various studies,” says the department head. Sini Puntanen Helsinki Region Transport (HSL).

The idea is that a new transverse connection would be able to lighten the load on Ring Road III. In the joint land use, housing and transport plan of the Helsinki region municipalities, the northern connection of Järvenpää to the main road 45, which runs from Tuusula to Hyvinkää, is listed as a more urgent cross-section than Ring Road IV.

At the southern end of the Josvaholmi desert near Riipilantie, water is bubbling from numerous springs.