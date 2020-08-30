Transport What should be done about electric kickboards hanging on the streets? Helsinki is looking for ways to control the wild parking of ferries

“Spring and the summer corona situation was most affected. The companies downsized, someone would probably quit temporarily. Now they have returned a little quietly, ”said the traffic engineer Ilari Heiska He says about Helsinki’s urban environmental action.

Heiska talks about electric kickboards and the companies behind them. The coronavirus has affected people’s movement in many ways, even kickboarding. When you look around Helsinki, the boards have not completely disappeared.

The city council will discuss the commissioner on Monday Ville Jalovaara (sd) an initiative on parking problems for electric kickboards for rent.

As Jalovaara points out in her initiative, there are currently free kickboards left across the middle of the sidewalks, in front of the doors, on guardrails and at bus stops.

“Especially for the visually impaired, the boards pose a tripping hazard,” Jalovaara writes.

Jalovaara submitted its initiative in October 2019. At that time, Jalovaara stated that it was important to find a solution to the parking problem of electric kickboards in Helsinki in the winter of 2019–2020.

Like Jalovaara also states in his initiative, “new forms of mobility are welcome in the city. For example, city bikes have been well received in Helsinki. Their parking is clearly arranged. ”

“When it comes to new ways to move, the urban environment needs rules on how to act so that everyone feels safe and overall comfort is maintained.”

According to information received from electric kickboard companies in Helsinki last year, more than 1.8 million trips were made on the boards in Helsinki by the end of November 2019.

The figure perhaps helps to understand that reckless parking is not just a phenomenon that annoys a small group of conservative city dwellers, but it affects all city dwellers.

Electric kickboards parked in Berlin last February.

“I remember seeing a draft EU directive. The problems associated with electric kickboards are familiar in many European cities. It would not be surprising if there was some regulation at EU or state level, ”says Ilari Heiska.

Helsinki has traveled along the way to discuss the problems of snowboarding and the possibilities of solving them between the police and the Ministry of Transport, among others. There is also active contact with kickboard entrepreneurs.

When inspecting the Helsinki parking service, for example, when moving around the field, they may make observations of kickboards, the parking of which causes inconvenience to other traffic. In this case, they can contact the kickboard company.

“Yes, fortunately, companies are doing a lot to improve the situation. It’s also in their best interest, a matter of reputation, ”Heiska says.

Heiskan according to electric kickboard manufacturers and entrepreneurs are constantly trying to improve their models. From a security point of view, a company is currently running in Tampere, for example experiment, which comes with an optional helmet for the user.

“Functionality is important for companies. One company, among others, has developed a device model with two legs. It is stronger and stays better, ”Heiska says.

Some may wonder why users of recklessly parked electric kickboards could not slip in, for example, a parking error charge or a fine when the last user of a GPS-based board is known.

However, this option may not be appropriate for the legal protection of users.

“The equipment is light. The board is someone other than the user who could have moved or overturned, or the wind could have overturned it, ”Heiska says.

Improperly parked electric kickboards pose a risk of tripping for the visually impaired.

Electric kickboards use technology that prevents them from being parked in certain areas. Or doesn’t really block, but keeps billing the user until they’ve moved it to the allowed area in the park.

Such a forbidden area is, for example, the pier area of ​​Helsinki Central Station. There, traffic is so busy that the dangers posed by ferries hanging on the streets are multiplying.

For kickboards certain parking spaces have also been proposed. However, according to Heiska, this would not be in line with their business idea. Businesses have an advantage over city bikes, for example, and it is also an advantage for the user to get close to or even close to the destination.

“This is a market-based activity, and Helsinki cannot interfere much with it, unlike, for example, the permit conditions for city bikes, which the city organizes itself. The most important thing would be to get the message across [käytön kurinalaisuudesta] to the actual users. “