The government is raising its tone against rebellious cities that not only have not yet installed their low-emissions zone (LEZ) a year and a half after it became mandatory (for the 151 cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants), but have not even announced that they have started the process to do so. Arganda has gone further: its mayor has explained to EL PAÍS that he is not going to comply with the law.

The Ministry of Transport responds that “laws are there to be complied with” and warns that, from 2025, cities that do not have a restricted traffic area in place will not be eligible for state aid for public transport. Meanwhile, environmentalists are considering taking non-compliant cities to court. In addition, those that have requested European funds for sustainable mobility – not the case of Arganda – will have to return them.

“We have not implemented a low-emission zone and we do not plan to implement one. Arganda del Rey has 60,000 inhabitants, but its topography makes it impossible,” explained Alberto Escribano (PP), mayor of the Madrid town, on Monday. “We comply with all the law, what we cannot do is comply with a law that is impossible to comply with,” he added.

Guillermo Hita, former socialist mayor of Arganda until last year, responds: “It is a flagrant breach of the law, [Escribano] “He is a denialist mayor. We carried out a technical study on mobility to show that the low-emission zone was possible, and the study showed us that it could be installed in the historic centre and on several other streets.”

Mobility study to implement a low-emission zone for Arganda del Rey (Madrid).

The Secretary General for Sustainable Mobility, Álvaro Fernández Heredia, is also concerned, and points out that Transport “is working to ensure that, from 2025, all cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants that want to access public transport subsidies must have a functioning ZBE”. These are funds that these cities receive for their urban or interurban bus networks, which can arrive directly or through regional organisations such as the Regional Transport Consortium of Madrid or the Metropolitan Area of ​​Barcelona.

“By refusing to implement a low-emission zone (LEZ), Arganda del Rey is risking 52,000 euros in public transport aid, which corresponds to the proportional part that the municipality receives from the direct aid granted each year to the Regional Transport Consortium of Madrid,” Fernández Heredia continues.

The ministerial official recalls that “low-emission zones are a legal obligation for cities and they have had plenty of time to implement them”, since the law was approved in 2021. Therefore, “there cannot be aid for public transport in cities that are not taking action to ensure that air quality is the best for all citizens. Laws are there to be complied with. Now is the time to comply”.

The Climate Change Law requires 151 cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants to implement a low-emission zone (LEZ) to improve their air quality, which should be in force from 2023. The Ministry for Ecological Transition is aware that there are already about 24 in progress, while more than a hundred are in the process, albeit reluctantly. Some have approved watered-down projects to at least cover the file. At least 13 have not yet communicated any procedure to the ministry – the process can take many months. The problem is that the law was approved without a sanctioning regime for non-compliers, which reduces the options of taking action against them.

Government sources admit that it will be difficult for the State to fine the rebellious municipalities, but other measures are being studied to increase the pressure on them. One option would be to demand the return of European funds to cities that requested them and even impose a penalty for misuse of the funds; another could be a discount on transfers from the General State Budget to the rebellious municipalities, something complex, or a contentious-administrative appeal.

Carmen Duce, campaign coordinator Clean Cities —which brings together Ecologistas en Acción, Ecodes, ConBici, ISGlobal and Salud por derecho—, criticises these outrageous cases. “We find it very worrying and very serious that there are cities that do not want to establish a ZBE, which is breaking the law. If I have to comply with the law, why don’t these mayors? They are showing an attitude of disobedience and it is very serious.”

Various environmental organisations are considering taking non-compliant cities to court. Patxi Ramírez, spokesperson for Ecologistas en Acción Arganda, points out: “It is not logical for an administration to declare itself in rebellion against a law, even if it has no legal consequences. It should be the State that takes non-compliant city councils to court. In any case, we are also considering taking the case to court, although we have to look at it carefully, because the legal costs are high.”

