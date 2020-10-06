Transport VTT talks about how traffic emissions can be halved – Live broadcast from the Science Corner at 9 am

The working group is preparing a proposal on the basis of which the Ministry of Transport and Communications will propose ways to halve transport emissions by 2030.

Aalto university, Technology Research Center VTT and the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom will present at a press conference starting at 9 am on Tuesday ways in which greenhouse gas emissions from domestic transport could be halved by 2030 in accordance with the government’s program.

The studies also assess what the various means cost the state and how the costs to consumers and businesses can be offset by the transition to a carbon-neutral society.

Halving transport emissions is a tough goal, and the action required to do so is politically difficult.

VTT has looked at how much emissions would be reduced by, for example, changes in car and vehicle taxes, subsidies for alternative propulsion distribution infrastructure, subsidies for the purchase of cars, congestion charges and raising the level of distribution obligations.

Aalto University, for its part, has studied the way in which fuel consumption and emissions per household are related to, among other things, income levels and place of residence, and how emissions from passenger cars are generated in Finland.

Based on the impact assessment and the work of the working group, the Ministry of Transport and Communications is currently preparing a roadmap for fossil-free transport. This plan will be sent for statements at the end of October.

Government program According to Finland, the goal is to halve the greenhouse gas emissions of domestic traffic by 2030 compared to the 2005 level. Road transport accounts for about 94% of these emissions.

In 2018, the greenhouse gas emissions from traffic were 11.7 million tonnes, which means about one-fifth of Finland’s greenhouse gas emissions.