Transport VR’s CEO resigned

Lauri Sipponen, President and CEO, has resigned as of April 4.

Railway company President and CEO of VR Group Lauri Sipponen has resigned with effect from 4 April. VR says that the recruitment of a new CEO has started.

The Director of Passenger Transport has been appointed interim CEO Topi Simola.

“I would like to thank Lauri for his strong personal commitment to the development of VR Group over the past few months, and I wish him luck in the new challenges,” says VR Group’s Chairman of the Board. Kjell Forsén in the company bulletin.

The story is being updated.