Saturday, May 22, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Transport VR: Train traffic returning to normal, individual delays and cancellations may still occur

by admin
May 22, 2021
in World
0

Almost all of VR’s passenger traffic came to a halt on Friday due to the protests of locomotive drivers.

Long-distance and commuter train traffic has restarted after the locomotive drivers returned to work, says VR.

Trains run mostly normally on Saturday morning traffic. However, some individual delays and cancellations are still expected during the morning and morning. Freight traffic will also return to normal during Saturday.

Nearly all of VR’s passenger traffic came to a halt on Friday due to a protest by locomotive drivers.

According to the Trade Union Railway Association (RAU), the protest was a protest against VR’s personnel policy.

.
#Transport #Train #traffic #returning #normal #individual #delays #cancellations #occur

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Home Almost every home is home to spiders, and they are by no means worth killing - experts tell you what spiders reveal about our homes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?