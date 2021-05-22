Transport VR: Train traffic returning to normal, individual delays and cancellations may still occur

Almost all of VR’s passenger traffic came to a halt on Friday due to the protests of locomotive drivers.

Long-distance and commuter train traffic has restarted after the locomotive drivers returned to work, says VR.

Trains run mostly normally on Saturday morning traffic. However, some individual delays and cancellations are still expected during the morning and morning. Freight traffic will also return to normal during Saturday.

According to the Trade Union Railway Association (RAU), the protest was a protest against VR’s personnel policy.