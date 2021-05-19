Transport VATT researchers: Fuel tax is an effective way to reduce emissions and is not particularly targeted at low-income people

According to researchers, a low-income household does not, on average, pay more in fuel costs relative to income than a middle-income household.

State the Economic Research Center (VATT) advocates fuel taxation as an effective way to reduce emissions. According to VATT researchers, emission reduction measures for passenger cars are also justified and fuel taxation is not targeted at lower incomes in particular.

According to researchers, the fuel tax is the most cost-effective tax for achieving emission reductions. An increase in the fuel tax will, for example, achieve greater emission reductions compared to a corresponding increase in the car tax.

The Ministry of Finance’s working group on transport taxation was announced this week in the proposal the fuel tax would be increased and the basic vehicle tax would be reduced.

Researchers draw attention to the concern that fuel tax increases would mostly affect low-income households. However, according to researchers, a low-income household does not, on average, pay more fuel costs relative to income than a middle-income household.

“In Finland, the share of fuel expenditure increases with income between the low-income second and higher-income seventh income categories. In the highest income categories, the share decreases again, ”says a VATT specialist Anna Sahari and the researcher Kimmo Palanne write on their blog.

Researchers emphasize that one way to balance the distribution of the tax burden between households is to recycle tax revenues back to households. The rebate must be independent of household fuel expenditure, so that taxation provides an incentive to reduce fuel consumption.

“In Canada, for example, in the state of British Columbia, every adult in the state receives a tax refund from the state four times a year.

Researchers believe that road transport emission reduction targets are unlikely to be met unless the price of driving for petrol and diesel cars also rises.

According to VATT, passenger cars account for about half of road traffic emissions and about 10 percent of all Finnish greenhouse gas emissions. Researchers believe that emission reduction measures must also target passenger cars, as the goal is to halve greenhouse gas emissions from transport by 2030 from 2005 levels. By 2045, traffic should be converted to zero emissions.