Transport Uber won a lawsuit over “false drivers”, allowed to continue operations in London

Last year, the London Transport Authority refused to renew Uber’s license for safety reasons. The company’s appeal has now been upheld in a London court.

Ride service Uber will regain its license in London, according to news agency AFP.

City of London Transport Agency did not renew Uber’s license in November last year because the company neglected customer safety. Uber appealed the decision, which has now been upheld in a London court.

According to the news agency Reuters, the new license would last one and a half years. Its possible terms have not been stated.

Uber has been allowed to continue operating while the appeal has been pending.

London the company has been denied a license by the authorities a total of twice. The last time was in 2017.

One of the Finnish Transport Agency’s concerns has been a loophole in the Uber system. For example, drivers who have lost their driving license have been able to upload their images to the user accounts of licensed drivers and thus acquire passengers via Uber. These “pseudo-drivers” have also had no insurance.

Judge Tan Ikram commented on Monday that, according to AFP, Uber has tightened its inspection processes since its previous violations and appears to have addressed the concerns raised by the authorities.

“I am convinced that they are doing what their field company can reasonably expect, maybe more,” he said.

Uberin Director of Northern and Eastern Europe Jamie Heywood commented in its statement that the court’s decision is a recognition of the company’s commitment to security measures. Taxi drivers ’association LTDA, meanwhile, criticized the decision on Monday.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan commented, according to Reuters, that Uber is under strict surveillance.

“[Liikennevirasto] do not hesitate to take prompt action if [Uber] would not happen to meet the strict standards required to protect passengers, ”he said in a statement on Monday.

Uber in the United States has about 3.5 million users and 45,000 drivers in London. The company’s share price started to rise on Monday after the news.