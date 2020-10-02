Transport Two cyclists have already died in Helsinki traffic this year – Map shows where cyclists have accidents

Injuries to cyclists in traffic have not increased dramatically.

In Helsinki has killed two cyclists in traffic accidents this year. The most recent accident occurred in Meilahti on the last of September on Friday and the previous one in May In Herttoniemi.

HS found out what road safety looks like for cycling and what is being done about it.

On the map below, you can see the most dangerous places in Statistics Finland’s statistics in recent years. Cycling accidents resulting in death or serious injury from 2014–2018 are included. Most of the labels describe minor accidents, but only some of them end up in the statistics.

Few fatal crashes spread across the city. Similarly, mainly serious injuries are distributed, although, for example, several of them appear to have occurred on the outskirts of Teollisuuskatu and in Herttoniemi in a rather small geographical area.

Milder accidents happen where there is a lot of traffic, but something significant on the map reveals. For example, along Mannerheimintie, they have happened a lot, as well as on the cycling routes that have changed many times in Pasila. There have been many minor accidents near the Meilahti accident site in the past.

Instead, for example, on the cycling route to Baana, they have been recorded at zero, even though there have been accidents on the access routes there.

New The construction of bananas has been Helsinki’s goal for a long time. Transportation Engineer Jussi Yli-Seppälä says another key thing now is to turn other bike paths one-way.

“There’s a lot of research on this, that one-way improves safety significantly.”

Road crossings that are dangerous for cyclists will be improved by building platforms on them and adding traffic lights in some places. Of the larger construction projects, topical ones are, for example, the Kojotunneli Central Library under the main line from Oodi to Kaisaniemi Park and the transformation of Kulosaari Park Road into a bicycle street.

Helsinki made only one exceptionally large change, namely reduced driving speeds almost everywhere in the city. Accident statistics affect the order in which minor renovations are made.

The Herttoniemi tourist site is in summer, for example changed light control and painted bike path extension in red.

But is 2020 becoming a gloomy year for cyclists? Two deaths is two deaths too much, but in light of the statistics, the figure is not grim.

By the end of September, a total of five traffic deaths have occurred in Helsinki this year: in addition to two cyclists, one pedestrian, one motorcyclist and one passenger in a car have died. The five-year average of road deaths in the city is six deaths, meaning the figure is not exceptional.

If we look at cyclists and injuries alone, 62 accidents have been recorded by the end of August.

On the other hand, 2019 was historic good year in traffic, so in comparison, all the statistics are terribly gloomy. In Helsinki, zero pedestrians and zero cyclists died, which has not happened in more than a hundred years. In general, only three, two motorcyclists and one motorist died in traffic in Helsinki in 2019.

If safety is looked at over a decade, it has improved enormously. Admittedly, for cyclists, the change is not as dramatic as for many other groups.